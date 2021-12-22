Who is Danielle Bush? Utah Jazz dancer's proposal video goes viral, wins hearts online

Danielle Bush, a Utah Jazz dancer, had a massive surprise during one of her performances, which has now won the hearts of many online. The dancer faced a nightmare when she was unaware of the changed choreography while in front of a live audience. However, she went on to become engaged during said performance.

As Utah Jazz beat Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, the performers danced as they had practiced. However, the song abruptly changed to Bruno Mars' hit song, Marry You. Danielle Bush's fellow dancers knew the choreography, even as she stood shocked, attempting to copy them.

Her boyfriend finally entered the court and asked her to marry him. Appearing happy and dazed, she said yes.

Utah Jazz dancer's proposal goes viral

The surprise proposal was coordinated by Utah Jazz's dance team director, Ashley Kelson. In an interview, she said:

"I wanted to make it big and special for her for sure. Making it a part of the routine was so much fun."

Kelson mentioned that getting the Utah dancer away from her teammates was tricky. She had scheduled Danielle Bush for a community event while her teammates practiced the surprise choreography.

Kelson added:

"It was all to surprise her and make the moment special. So I know as a dancer, you're kind of like, 'What is going to come next?' It was just a highlight and make her day special."

🌻 @blaquestflower ESPN @espn This Utah Jazz dancer noticed the routine was changed and was caught off guard with a surprise ❤️ This Utah Jazz dancer noticed the routine was changed and was caught off guard with a surprise ❤️ https://t.co/RglQtf6M2n Ok but let’s talk about how she tried to keep up with the routine . A professional woman ! 😭 twitter.com/espn/status/14… Ok but let’s talk about how she tried to keep up with the routine . A professional woman ! 😭 twitter.com/espn/status/14…

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano This Utah Jazz dancer slowly figuring out why she doesn’t know the routine is amazing 🙏

This Utah Jazz dancer slowly figuring out why she doesn’t know the routine is amazing 🙏https://t.co/eyqw6MXE5g

Utah Jazz @utahjazz The most wholesome moment 🥺



The music changed up on this Utah Jazz Dancer, then something amazing happened 💍 The most wholesome moment 🥺The music changed up on this Utah Jazz Dancer, then something amazing happened 💍 https://t.co/OHr1DXgqos

Sara V (Cass’ ride or die😌) #BlackLivesMatter @eaglescandy



Best wishes! @utahjazz Omg as a former dancer, teacher & choreographer…that was the absolute nightmare! Bc ur supposed to go with the flow if u mess up or forget the routine & it’ll come to u. Something falls off ur costume, keep going. But this?! Hilarious & sweet rolled into one.Best wishes! @utahjazz Omg as a former dancer, teacher & choreographer…that was the absolute nightmare! Bc ur supposed to go with the flow if u mess up or forget the routine & it’ll come to u. Something falls off ur costume, keep going. But this?! Hilarious & sweet rolled into one.Best wishes!

Antonietter Allen White @MsTGoldie @utahjazz Love it! She was like? What is happening? She was really into her steps and trying to appear as if nothing was wrong!!! @utahjazz Love it! She was like? What is happening? She was really into her steps and trying to appear as if nothing was wrong!!!

JoshWall @LordMostSavageD @NBA @utahjazz This is beautiful love is beautiful when it’s with the right one 👏🏾👏🏾😌😍 @NBA @utahjazz This is beautiful love is beautiful when it’s with the right one 👏🏾👏🏾😌😍

Utah Jazz's Danielle Bush shared the surreal moment of getting proposed on her Instagram stories. The picture showcased her smiling and holding her now fiancé Brandon's hand.

Danielle Bush's Instagram story following surprise proposal (Image via danirenabush/Instagram)

Bush wrote in her Instagram story:

"This boomerang really showcases how excited I am to be Brandon's fiancé and eternal partner."

Kelson also mentioned in an interview that she was thrilled to see the "huge response." She added that the "awesome" reaction of the sports community was a "huge surprise" for her.

Edited by Ravi Iyer