Who is Nichola Basara? Riverdale star Casey Cott marries longtime girlfriend with Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa and more in attendance

Actor Casey Cott is now married to his girlfriend Nichola Basara. After exchanging vows on December 18, Cott shared the news on his Instagram story with a black and white picture of him kissing his wife.

Cott was seen wearing a classic tuxedo while Nichola wore a white sleeveless ballgown. The wedding was attended by family members and friends alongside Cott’s co-stars from the CW teen drama series, Riverdale.

A few cast members also shared behind-the-scenes footage from their wedding day.

Drew Ray Tanner posted a video of Cott sitting at the reception and also captured a video of Basara and Cott walking to the venue.

Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch clicked pictures of themselves getting ready for the wedding, with one of the snaps showing Madelaine in a face mask. Lili Reinhart also clicked on a selfie with Vanessa Morgan at the wedding.

About Casey Cott’s wife

Born in 1992, Nichola Basara is a studio manager and head trainer at F45 training. She has previously worked as a fitness and yoga instructor and was a personal trainer at Equinox for a year.

Currently a resident of Vancouver, Basara completed her graduation from Simon Fraser University with a major in communication and a minor in psychology. She has four siblings, though it is unknown if they are connected by blood or bond.

Casey Cott and Nichola Basara relationship timeline

It has not yet been disclosed how or where Casey Cott and Nichola Basara met for the first time. However, the couple tied the knot exactly one year after Cott proposed to Basara.

Cott announced on Instagram their engagement on Instagram back in December 2020. Basara's diamond ring was also spotted in the picture.

