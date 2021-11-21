Where are the Turpin siblings now? 

Recently, two of the elder Turpin siblings, Jennifer (33) and Jordan (21), spoke to Diane Sawyer about their horrific past and the abuse they faced. The sisters, who appeared on ABC's Escape from a House of Horror special, also opened up about the current problems they face due to their isolated upbringing.

The Turpin children's tragic story came to light in 2018 when it was found that their parents, David and Louise Turpin, had abused the 13 siblings for over two decades. The 13 children whose ages ranged from 3 to 29 at the time were beaten, starved, s*xually abused, and caged by their parents.

After the parent's arrest in January 2018, the Turpin children received weeks of medical treatments for cognitive, neurological, and cardiac damages resulting from the abuse. Some of the older Turpin siblings were subjected to abuse from as early as 1989.

What is the current status of the Turpin siblings now?

After their parents' conviction in 2018, the Turpin siblings were placed into foster care. While it was for a brief time for the adults in the group, six of the children were placed in two foster homes.

The Turpin children's ordeal with abuse did not stop after their rescue from David and Louise, as at least one of them allegedly faced abuse afterwards too. The abuse was allegedly carried out by the foster family, where five of the Turpin children were present. They were arrested later on.

Previously, Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Kevin Beecham told PEOPLE:

"Some of them (The Turpin children) are living independently, living in their own apartment, and have jobs and are going to school. Some volunteer in the community. They go to church."

Beecham also revealed that at least one of them had graduated from college.

Meanwhile, another DA from Riverside County, Mike Hestrin, told PEOPLE:

"The public deserves to know what their government did and didn't do and how we failed these victims."

What happened to the adult Turpin siblings?

After their emancipation, the story of Turpin siblings was featured in even international media reportage. This resulted in several donations, which as per reports by ABC, amounts to almost $600,000.

The fund is apparently under the authority of an undisclosed public guardian, which makes it harder for siblings to access the funds.

In her 20/20 appearance on ABC, Jordan Turpin (21) told Diane Sawyer,

"I don't really have a way to get food right now."

Meanwhile, her elder sister, Jennifer (33), said:

"Well, where I live is not the best area."

This seems to be the case for most adult Turpin siblings, as multiple reports in 2021 have stated that they live in less than ideal conditions. ABC has extensively reported that their current living condition is due to the lack of funds being released to them.

According to Melissa Donaldson, the Director of Victim Services in Riverside County, some adult Turpin children had to go to churches for meals and were often left without accommodation.

Riverside County Executive Officer, Jeff Van Wagenen, told ABC that an outside law firm would independently probe the status of the Turpin children and the alleged mismanagement of the funds.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: Due to laws regarding privacy of children who faced abuse, identities and other information about most Turpin siblings are not public knowledge.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan