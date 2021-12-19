Lil Durk and India Royale engaged: Viral proposal video takes Twitter by storm

Lil Durk publicly proposed to his long-term girlfriend, India Royale, at the WGCI Big Jam concert that took place on December 18 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

According to The Sun, Lil Durk started dating fiancé India Royale in 2017. In November 2018, Royale gave birth to Willow Banks, her second child and first with the rapper. And the recent news of their engagement has caused quite a lot of stir on social media platforms.

Lil Durk’s proposal and fans’ reactions

XXL Magazine @XXL Lil Durk just proposed to his longtime girlfriend India 💍



Lil Durk just proposed to his longtime girlfriend India 💍 https://t.co/lEnO5pNx7f

Lil Durk proposed to his partner in the middle of a hall full of screaming audience on Saturday. He asked his fans for a quiet moment and proposed to India, saying:

“You know I love you to death. You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?”

Fans could not have been more excited when India said yes with a huge smile on her face.

The proposal video went viral quickly as fans took to social media to spread the news and express their excitement.

Lylean ✨ @SuckMy_2xx LIL DURK JUST PROPOSED TO INDIAAAA ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ LIL DURK JUST PROPOSED TO INDIAAAA ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

One fan praised Lil Durk for setting an example for people to be serious about their partners.

@Dr_ASHAWO2.0 @MbeweChimwemwe Not shocked lil durk proposed I mean he used his whole verse on drake’s album to promote India’s business...see that’s what a guy who is serious about you does🥰😉 Not shocked lil durk proposed I mean he used his whole verse on drake’s album to promote India’s business...see that’s what a guy who is serious about you does🥰😉

A woman on Twitter jokingly wrote how the news of his proposal broke her heart.

abbie @abbie_nb Lil durk proposed, nobody talk to me for the rest of the year. I’m hurt Lil durk proposed, nobody talk to me for the rest of the year. I’m hurt

Another fan expressed her wish to be there at the Chicago concert to witness the heartwarming proposal and indirectly asked to be invited to the wedding as a joke.

roman @yungjay2x I wish I could have been at big jam to cry with India🥺🥺 it’s ok durk I already know what I’m wearing for the wedding yall not leaving me out nomo😒 #lildurk I wish I could have been at big jam to cry with India🥺🥺 it’s ok durk I already know what I’m wearing for the wedding yall not leaving me out nomo😒 #lildurk

A netizen used his Twitter account to praise Lil Durk, whom he referred to as a 'king,' for setting the bar high.

Dev! @ovodevinn_ lil durk proposal bout to set the standard 😭😭😭 kings stay up lil durk proposal bout to set the standard 😭😭😭 kings stay up

Another fan of Durk expressed her 'anguish' caused by the proposal.

222 @kindaconfus3d lil durk purposed to india



*screaming cryin throwin up sliding down the wall* lil durk purposed to india *screaming cryin throwin up sliding down the wall*

A woman expressed how happy and overwhelmed the proposal made her feel.

E👑 @tuchinafav Ok but why was I smiling a lil to hard when @lildurk proposed to @indiaroyaletv 💕🥲😮‍💨 Ok but why was I smiling a lil to hard when @lildurk proposed to @indiaroyaletv 💕🥲😮‍💨

Someone used Twitter to express her respect for the rapper.

Seneca @thoughtsofsenn Respect to lil durk, need more proposals In 2022. Respect to lil durk, need more proposals In 2022.

One woman posted about how happy India's smile made her feel.

MJ ✨ @emanirenneee #lildurk Durk proposing to India really just warmed my heart 🥲💕 Her smile was everything 💕!!! #India Durk proposing to India really just warmed my heart 🥲💕 Her smile was everything 💕!!! #India #lildurk

Another person called Durk smart for sticking to his long-term partner India.

A Lil Durk fan posted about her wish to be there in India's shoes.

Lexi The Esti @lexiidanii Watching Lil Durk’s proposal video.. that should be meeeee! 😫 Watching Lil Durk’s proposal video.. that should be meeeee! 😫

According to Urbanislandz, in September 2018, Lil Durk seemingly got engaged to India as the rapper posted a photo of the ring he proposed to his girlfriend on his Instagram profile. But the photo has since been deleted, leading to netizens speculating that the whole proposal was a mere publicity stunt.

'Lil Durk' is trending on Twitter, with a huge number of people reacting to the rapper's proposal. Fans were hyped as they poured in with emotional responses.

