Who is Lil Durk dating? All about his girlfriend and baby mama, India Royale, as couple are shot at in home invasion

Durk Derrick "Lil Durk" Banks and his girlfriend India Royale recently became victims of a home invasion. TMZ reports that the incident took place at 5 AM on Sunday at Durk’s home in Braselton, Georgia.

Lil Durk and India Royale were inside the home when the episode occurred and exchanged fire with the suspects. No one got injured or arrested, and the number of people involved in this act is still unknown.

Police stated that the intruders left the scene and disappeared. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has requested the public to provide any information about the home invasion.

The incident took place a month after Lil Durk’s brother DThand was shot outside a Chicago nightclub. Earlier in November 2020, his friend and collaborator King Von was shot and killed in an altercation in Atlanta.

Who is Lil Durk dating?

Lil Durk is currently engaged to India Royale, a 26-year-old Instagram model and influencer. Born and raised in Chicago, she has three older siblings, two sisters and a brother.

Royale has around 2 million followers on Instagram and about 370,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel. She is the owner of two beauty businesses called India Royale Beauty and India Royale’s Hair Vendor.

Lil and India started dating in 2017, and a month later, she gave birth to her second child. She was already the mother of another daughter from a previous relationship.

The identity of India Royale’s former boyfriend has not been revealed, but he uploaded a video clip in 2020 where he and Royale were listening to one of Lil Durk’s tracks.

Lil Durk is a popular rapper who became famous after being featured on Drake’s hit track Laugh Now Cry Later in 2020.

Edited by Ravi Iyer