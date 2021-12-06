5 LGBTQ+ celebrities who got married or engaged in 2021

Any happening in celebrities' life is big news for their fans, and it is an even bigger cause of celebration if it is a wedding or a proposal.

From athletes to Hollywood celebrities, many LGBTQ+ celebrities in the public eye have gotten married or engaged this year.

So, here are five famous queer celebrities that have taken the next step in their relationships.

LGBTQ+ celebrities who popped the question or tied the knot this year

1) Breanna Stewart & Marta Xargay Casademont

Breanna Stewart, the WNBA star, married renowned Spanish basketball player Marta Xargay Casademont on July 6, 2021.

Soon after the wedding took place, they welcomed their first child, Ruby Mae, through surrogacy on August 9, 2021. They are now a happy family of four, including their poodle, Stew.

2) Tayla Parx & Shirlene Quigley

Singer-songwriter Tayla Parx and choreographer Shirlene Quigley got engaged in the first half of January 2021. The news was first shared by Quigley through a post on Instagram, and the first line of her caption said:

"From the first week we met, I knew you would be in my life forever."

While the announcement post has since been taken down, there have been no rumors regarding their breakup yet.

3) Ross Mathews & Dr. Wellinthon García

Ross Mathews & Dr. Wellinthon García (Image via Ross Mathews/Instagram)

TV personality Ross Mathews announced his engagement to Dr. Wellinthon Garcia on February 23, 2021 and that too on The Drew Barrymore Show. Not much is known about the couple, but as Mathews told Barrymore, the pair began dating right before the pandemic started and kept it going on Zoom video calls.

4) Kal Penn & Josh

Kal Penn and his fiance Josh (Image via Getty Images)

American actor and former White House staff member Kal Penn came out as queer in his new book, 'You Can't Be Serious,' and confessed that he is engaged to Josh (surname unknown) who has been his partner for the last 11 years.

The couple have been spotted among the audience of many basketball games since the revelation.

5) Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer

Last but not least, months after rumors about their marriage spread, actress Kristen Stewart announced her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer in November 2021. The celebrities have been dating each other since August 2019 and are eagerly looking forward to getting married.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia