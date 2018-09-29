Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

USA's Breanna Stewart shines at World Cup in Spain

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    29 Sep 2018, 00:48 IST
AP Image

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain (AP) — For nearly a decade, Breanna Stewart has been making an impact with USA Basketball.

Now a mainstay on the national team, the WNBA MVP is a big reason why the U.S. has been winning at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

She scored 19 points in the quarterfinal win over Nigeria and keyed the run in the second quarter the Americans used to rally from an early deficit for the 71-40 victory Friday. Next up for Stewart and her teammates is Belgium in the semifinal on Saturday.

This is the second time the 24-year-old has played for the U.S. in the World Cup. Stewart was just a junior in college at UConn when she made the team. She was one of the last players off the bench in that tournament, but spent her time watching and learning.

"I think especially for me, the World Cup four years ago, I didn't play that much, and I tried to absorb as much as I could then," Stewart said. "I knew two years later we had the Olympics, four years later we had the next World Cup. I wanted to be able to make an impact and I wanted my game to continue to grow to help the United States win as many gold medals as possible."

U.S. coach Dawn Staley has watched Stewart grow as a player.

"I've been fortunate to be part of her progress on the USA Basketball national team," said Staley, who also served as an assistant coach for USA Basketball. "I watched her four years ago, and she was the young gun. She didn't play very much. But, you take someone like Stewie, she's looking. Although she's not playing, she's learning. She has a great idea of what the big picture looks like."

Every time Stewart has put a USA uniform on she's tended to win. She's 78-6 with the help of her teammates in her career already — the third most victories on the team behind only Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. She has won world championships on the Under-17, U-19 squads as well as one with the national team. That doesn't count the FIBA America titles she helped the U.S. win as well.

No other American female basketball player has won as many international championships at 24. Stewart earned the 2018 WNBA MVP for both the regular season and finals. She's the 11th player to win a NCAA championship, WNBA title, World Cup, and Olympic gold medal.

"She knew two years ago in Rio that she would play an integral role in our success," Staley said. "And, you have to prep for that. You can't just think you can come in and have the type of impact that she's having. You have to mentally, and physically and spiritually prepare for that, and she didn't take that time lightly. That's my view of watching Stewie grow and be someone that it's hard to keep off the floor."

Stewart played 24 minutes in the win on Friday and made seven of her eight shots, including both her 3-pointers.

The U.S. trailed 20-13 midway through the second quarter before Stewart and her Seattle teammates — Bird and Jewell Loyd took over. The Americans closed the half by scoring the final eight points to go up 27-23 at the break. Stewart's 3-pointer with 2:04 left in the half gave the U.S. its first lead of the game.

The Americans kept up their run to start the second half and opened a double-digit lead early in the third quarter that they wouldn't relinquish.

"Stewie does so many things well," Loyd said. "You just know that she'll get going and she's so tough to stop."

___

Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

Associated Press
NEWS
No rest for WNBA champs Bird, Stewart and Loyd
RELATED STORY
International players to watch at Women's World Cup
RELATED STORY
College players get education on court at women's World Cup
RELATED STORY
US women basketball team heavy favorite to win World Cup
RELATED STORY
Bird highlights US women's world cup roster
RELATED STORY
World Cup Diary: A'ja Wilson talks USA Basketball
RELATED STORY
Stewart has double-double, Storm secure top seed in playoffs
RELATED STORY
Healthier living helps USA veterans Bird, Taurasi on court
RELATED STORY
Stewart, Howard help Storm beat Liberty 96-80
RELATED STORY
Stewart, Storm surge past Mystics 98-82 for WNBA title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us