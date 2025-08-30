Trinity Rodman and $50,000,000 NBA star send uplifting message to Ben Shelton after brutal setback ends his US Open dreams

Trinity Rodman and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sent uplifting messages as Ben Shelton suffered a setback at the US Open on Friday. Rodman, who is in a relationship with Shelton, sent hers via an Instagram story on Saturday.
“You are strength and dedication. I love you and you’ll be back stronger,” Rodman wrote.
Meanwhile, Young posted a comment under ESPN’s post. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the four-time NBA All-Star has a net worth of $50 million.
“Only thing stopping my guy. We gonna bounce back!” Young wrote.
Shelton retired due to a shoulder injury during his third-round match against Adrian Mannarino. He was leading two sets to one when the pain began. Despite medical attention and an attempt to continue, the pain intensified and ultimately led to his retirement before the fifth set.
Last season, Young battled with recurring right Achilles tendinitis injury. The Hawks were fined by the league when they listed Young as out when he could have played. Further setbacks included a heel contusion in December, a rib contusion in January, hamstring tightness in late January and a quad contusion in March.
Trae Young’s heartfelt compliment to Ben Shelton after landmark achievement
On Aug. 7, Ben Shelton became the youngest American to win the ATP Masters 1000 championship in two decades. Trae Young offered heartfelt compliments to Shelton after he achieved the historic feat.
"Yesssir!!! Keep goin Killa!" Young commented on Shelton's Instagram post on Aug. 7.
Young and Shelton have a mutual admiration for each other. In October, Shelton praised Young on his Instagram story following a standout performance from the Hawks star. Young finished with 30 points and 12 assists in a 120-116 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 23.
