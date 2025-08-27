Luka Doncic gets honest about replacing LeBron James as Lakers' face of the future

By Ubong Richard
Modified Aug 27, 2025 18:08 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
Luka Doncic gives no-nonsense response about replacing LeBron James as Lakers face of the future - Source: Getty

Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers to help their NBA championship cause while also becoming the new face of the franchise. He signed a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension on Aug. 2.

The Slovenian was interviewed by Complex News on Tuesday, where he shared how he is preparing to become the Lakers’ cornerstone after the retirement of LeBron James.

“Honestly, nothing specific,” Doncic said. “Be the best that I can be and at the end of the day, I’m playing basketball. I wanna win. That’s it. That’s our goal from the start to finish of the season.”
The Lakers acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a high-stakes, three-team trade that dealt Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The transition was understood by LeBron as he opted in for the upcoming season and didn’t push back, despite not being offered a contract extension.

What’s next for Luka Doncic and LeBron James?

With his three-year, $165M extension locked in, Luka Doncic is the new face of the Lakers' future. He is entering a new phase of his career, where he is no longer just a young star but the leader of the Lakers. However, his playoff performance will now define his legacy in LA.

Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed by ESPN LA radio following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center - Source: Imagn
While Doncic has shown respect for LeBron’s mentorship, he is reportedly watching closely to see how the Lakers treat James in this transition. Like the pro-athlete he is, LeBron has accepted the Lakers’ pivot toward Luka. He reportedly FaceTimed him after his extension.

However, this could be LeBron’s last year in purple and gold. If the Lakers don’t contend, as said by his agent, or if he feels sidelined, free agency in 2026 looms as a real pivot point. Another angle is, he could retire, rejoin Cleveland, or even chase one final title elsewhere.

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly called multiple times about pairing him with Steph Curry. However, his no-trade clause and commitment to LA may make a midseason move highly unlikely.

