NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors, Knicks and one other team enter sweepstakes for $22,500,000 former ROTY

The Golden State Warriors are just two months away from their opening day game against the LA Lakers. Even as the offseason reaches its conclusion, the Warriors continue to explore options to bolster their rotation for the 2025-26 campaign.According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Golden State is one of three teams that are eyeing free agent Malcolm Brogdon, whose resume includes 2017 Rookie of the Year and 2023 Sixth Man of the Year. Fischer noted that the Warriors' pursuit of Brogdon will be dictated by what happens to their restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.&quot;We won’t know if the Warriors emerge with more serious interest in Brogdon until the state of their roster and luxury tax bill becomes clear in the wake of a resolution to Kuminga’s fate and the subsequent signings that have been long anticipated,&quot; Fischer wrote in a piece published on Friday.Brogdon, whose current veteran extension gives him an average salary of $22.5 million as per Spotrac, played just 24 games in an injury-riddled season with the Washington Wizards. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged just 12.4 points per game, his lowest scoring output since his sophomore season in the league. Still, Brogdon can bring toughness and scoring to a Warriors backcourt that continues to rely heavily on Steph Curry.Fischer also reported that, aside from the Warriors, the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in acquiring the services of Brogdon. Both of these teams went on deep playoff runs last season, and a postseason veteran like Brogdon would certainly be helpful to either squad.&quot;We all know that's how it works&quot;: Warriors guard comments on media 'nitpicking' Jonathan Kuminga situation and possibly affecting team dynamicEven as the Warriors organization keeps an eye on Brogdon, the players themselves acknowledge the extensive media coverage on the fate of Kuminga.As far as Brandin Podziemski is concerned, the team has no plans of allowing media scrutiny to affect their dynamic.&quot;Obviously, everybody on our team knows it's the media’s job to try to nitpick and find things to write and talk about and separate teammates so they have a story to write,&quot; Podziemski said on the radio program &quot;Willard and Dibs&quot; this past Wednesday. &quot;Like, we all know that’s how it works, especially the guys who have been around it for 10 to 15 years.&quot;Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers - Source: GettyPodziemski added that the Warriors' view of Kuminga &quot;as a person and as a player&quot; won't change, whether the former lottery pick stays or leaves.