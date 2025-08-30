“Should feel deeply embarrassed”: Dennis Schroder's wife brutally blasts Lithuanian fans as Germany star suffers vile racist abuse at EuroBasket

Germany was dominant in Saturday’s EuroBasket 2025 clash against Lithuania, clinching a 107-88 victory. But while Dennis Schroder finished the game as the top scorer, his night was eclipsed by the racism he endured from a section of the Lithuanian crowd.On Sunday, his wife, Ellen Schroder, called out the abuse in a series of Instagram Stories. She reshared a post from the German Basketball Federation that carried the team’s official statement on the matter and added her own words of disappointment.“It’s truly shameful how some Lithuanian fans behaved towards my husband with their racist comments,&quot; she wrote. &quot;They should feel deeply embarrassed for such actions. I honestly wish their parents had raised them better, with respect and values that go beyond ignorance and hate.”Credits: Instagram (@_ellen_schroeder)Ellen followed that with another story where she exposed some of the vile messages that were received.“How does it feel to betray your own race???? What would your ancestors think about this you w***e,” she wrote. “I hope someone like me will find you and kill all your b*****d kids“You worthless piece of s**t”Credits: Instagram (@_ellen_schroeder)Dennis Schroder revealed that the abusers mocked him by making money noises during the game. FIBA identified those responsible through video footage at the Tampere Deck Arena. They also issued a ban, preventing an individual from attending the remainder of the tournament.Even though the taunts were directed at him during halftime, Schroder did not let it affect his performance. He finished the game with 26 points and six assists, guiding Germany to become the first team in EuroBasket 2025 to clinch a berth in the knockout rounds.Dennis Schroder receives a visit from new team ownerEarly in the 2025 offseason, Dennis Schroder agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Sacramento Kings as the team’s replacement for De’Aaron Fox in the starting lineup. Similar to how Luka Doncic received a visit from Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka, Schroder was greeted in person by Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé.Ranadivé attended Germany’s EuroBasket opener, where Schroder and his teammates defeated Montenegro 106-76. After the game, he shared a photo on Instagram with his team’s new guard and wrote:“Great to see @ds17_fg lead Germany to a win! 🇩🇪” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSchroder impressed in front of his new team owner, finishing with 21 points and four assists in less than 23 minutes on the floor.