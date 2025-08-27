Kristaps Porzingis stats: How did Latvian star perform against Sengun's Turkey in EuroBasket clash? (Aug 27)

Kristaps Porzingis kicked off Latvia’s EuroBasket campaign against Turkey on Wednesday in the second Group A game of the tournament. Replete with NBA-level talent, Turkey took an early lead on Latvia, outscoring them 24-21 in the first quarter.Porzingis struggled to find his rhythm in the post and scored on three of his 12 field goal attempts by halftime, missing all three of his shots from the 3-point range.He also filled up the box score in other ways, dishing out one dime and four rebounds before the big interval. He also gave up six turnovers, which allowed Turkey to extend their lead. Latvia trails Turkey 72-55 at the end of the third quarter.