Larsa Pippen strongly denies dating Dennis Rodman’s son amid wild rumors

In the lore of NBA wives and girlfriends, Scottie Pippen's ex Larsa Pippen is best known for dating Marcus Jordan, the son of the legendary Michael Jordan. Now, a new rumor has emerged about Larsa possibly going out with the offspring of another one of her husband's former teammates.In a clip posted Saturday on Instagram, actor and comedian Lance Woods brought up speculations that Larsa had spent time with the son of a certain seven-time rebounding champion.&quot;Dennis Rodman Jr. was seen on a date with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa,&quot; Woods said in the clip. &quot;We going to start calling her Yaya Mayweather, because she stay with the NBA, young boy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWoods then joked that Larsa might later go after &quot;Stever Kerr's kid,&quot; as Kerr was another one of Jordan's former running mates in Chicago.It did not take long for Larsa to respond to the &quot;report&quot; brought up by Woods regarding her dating life.&quot;Totally fake,&quot; Larsa said.Larsa Pippen shuts down Lance Woods' &quot;report&quot; that she is dating Dennis Rodman Jr. Credit: Woods/IGJust a few months ago, multiple news outlets reported that Larsa has been dating Jeff Coby, a 6-foot-8 former hooper who played college ball at Columbia and had pro stints in Spain and the G League. In a June interview with PEOPLE magazine, Larsa revealed that she and Coby were considering the possibility of getting married. The public, then, is left to judge whether Woods' claim has any validity. Netizen responds to Larsa Pippen's claim about &quot;allergic reaction&quot; that led to viral &quot;overfilled&quot; picEarlier this month, an image showing Larsa's altered facial features went viral on the interent. At the time, the realtiy TV star claimed that she went through platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment that gave her an &quot;allergic reaction.&quot;In response to this, a netizen claiming to be a physician shot down Larsa's claim.&quot;Double board certified physician here AKA Honey. Allergic reactions to PRP are extremely rare. You simply will not find allergies to your own blood cells all that common,&quot; the netizen posted on Instagram.A netizen claiming to be a physician responds to Larsa Pippen's &quot;allergic reaction&quot; comment. Credit: thekagaacademy/IGThe netizen added that their comment was not about making Larsa look bad; rather, they were more concerned with &quot;cautioning the current and future generations about being over treated and overfilled,&quot; which leads to &quot;covering up your own natural features that make you uniquely beautiful.&quot;