Jordan Loyd's monumental effort in Poland’s epic win hailed by Victor Wembanyama's $7,096,231 teammate

After two in the 2025 EuroBasket, Poland's Jordan Loyd could be getting a call from the NBA. The Polish basketball player's first two games in the FIBA tournament have left the basketball players in awe, and one of them was Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs teammate, Jeremy Sochan.In Poland's second game, Loyd and his team faced Israel, a team coming off a win against Iceland in the tournament opener. Poland had an 11-point lead over their opponents at halftime. However, Israel came blazing in the third quarter and outscored them by 25-11.Having entered the fourth quarter trailing by three points, Poland was behind two points (59-61) against Israel with 3 minutes remaining. Jordan Loyd hit a 3-pointer to give his team a one-point lead. Israel's Khadeen Carrington took the lead away with a 3-pointer, leaving the score at 62-64.The rest of the last minute of the game was all Loyd. He scored the next four points for Poland without any answer from Israel, giving his team a narrow 66-64 victory.After the game, the $7,096,231 player, Sochan, [per Spotrac] made a post on X, hailing Jordan Loyd's performance.&quot;Jordan mf Lloyd 😤,&quot; he wrote in the post.Loyd scored a team high 27 points in 31 minutes. He made 10 of his 17 field goal attempts, including 5 of 8 from the 3-point line. The Polish star also recorded 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in the win.Loyd played one season in the NBA. In 2019, he was part of the Toronto Raptors team that won the championship. So, the Polish player is also an NBA champion.Jordan Loyd led Poland in win against Luka Doncic's Slovenian teamIn his first game at the 2025 EuroBasket, Jordan Loyd balled out. With a slim, chiseled Luka Doncic leading his Slovenian team, the former NBA player had something to prove, and he certainly did.The Polish star recorded a highly efficient team-high 32 points on 9 of 14 shooting from the field, including 7 of 8 shots from beyond the arc. He also had 2 assists and 2 steals in the game. Despite Doncic's 34-point effort, Poland's team effort was too much for Slovenia.Jordan Loyd is not only making Poland a dangerous team in EuroBasket, but also making a strong case for himself that he is ready to return to the NBA. He has also shown that he could be a big sniper beyond the 3-point line. In two games so far, he has made a total of 12 of 16 shots from beyond the arc.