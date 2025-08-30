“Get used to defeating mediocre teams”: Fans react as Luka Doncic’s one-man effort not enough in Slovenia’s crushing EuroBasket defeat

Luka Doncic and Slovenia lost their second game in the 2025 EuroBasket 103-95 against France on Saturday. Doncic's game-high 39 points, along with eight rebounds and eight assists, were not enough to give them their first win in the competition. He shot 8-20 from the field and 19-20 from the free throw line.Fans on social media responded to the team's performance. One user on X called him out for his perceived inability to carry less-talented teams.“Get used to carrying mediocre teams Luka my boy”Mr. Gif @MrGif214LINKGet used to carrying mediocre teams Luka my boy 🫤Other fans gave their take:Florian Bouhier @FlorianBHRLINK@TheDunkCentral @ClutchPoints and a loss🏀Keep'in IT🏀🛑RIP🛑 @RIPvsWRLDLINK@TheDunkCentral @ClutchPoints Did he win tho?Other fans called out the number of free throws he had in the game:WagerKingz @wagerkingz_LINK@TheDunkCentral @ClutchPoints My boy turning into a ft merchant😭Lucky @L7ckysLINK@TheDunkCentral @ClutchPoints Does that say 19 free throws ?Blake🏀 @HiddenHoopsMixLINK@TheDunkCentral @ClutchPoints Still not better than TatumSlovenia led 54-47 at halftime, thanks to Doncic’s 24 points in the opening half. A tight affair ensued in the second half, with multiple lead changes, but France broke through late with a decisive 8-0 run. That turned an 83–83 tie into a lead; the French never relinquished.Luka Doncic plays during the FIBA EuroBasket match between France and Slovenia in Katowice, Poland, on August 30, 2025, as part of the European Basketball Championship game, group phase, Group D competition in Spodek Arena. (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)Slovenia suffered from costly 14 turnovers, compared to France’s nine turnovers, and yielded critical transition opportunities. France dominated the paint and the fourth quarter, where they outscored Slovenia 35–25.What’s next for Luka Doncic and Slovenia?Slovenia was not expected to beat France in their EuroBasket tie, but Luka Doncic proved a handful for the French.Luka Doncic plays during the FIBA EuroBasket match between France and Slovenia in Katowice, Poland, on August 30, 2025, as part of the European Basketball Championship game, group phase, Group D competition in Spodek Arena. (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)After the loss to France, Slovenia now sits with a 0-2 group record. They must win at least two of the three remaining games to have a realistic shot at advancing.They face Belgium on Sunday. The game will be critical and an immediate opportunity for a bounce-back. Regardless, Doncic needs more support from his teammates if Slovenia hopes to make a deep run in the tournament.