“Get used to defeating mediocre teams”: Fans react as Luka Doncic’s one-man effort not enough in Slovenia’s crushing EuroBasket defeat

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 30, 2025 19:02 GMT
France v Slovenia: Group D - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
Fans react as Luka Doncic’s one-man effort not enough in Slovenia’s crushing EuroBasket defeat - Source: Getty

Luka Doncic and Slovenia lost their second game in the 2025 EuroBasket 103-95 against France on Saturday. Doncic's game-high 39 points, along with eight rebounds and eight assists, were not enough to give them their first win in the competition. He shot 8-20 from the field and 19-20 from the free throw line.

Fans on social media responded to the team's performance. One user on X called him out for his perceived inability to carry less-talented teams.

“Get used to carrying mediocre teams Luka my boy”
Other fans gave their take:

Other fans called out the number of free throws he had in the game:

Slovenia led 54-47 at halftime, thanks to Doncic’s 24 points in the opening half. A tight affair ensued in the second half, with multiple lead changes, but France broke through late with a decisive 8-0 run. That turned an 83–83 tie into a lead; the French never relinquished.

Luka Doncic plays during the FIBA EuroBasket match between France and Slovenia in Katowice, Poland, on August 30, 2025, as part of the European Basketball Championship game, group phase, Group D competition in Spodek Arena. (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Luka Doncic plays during the FIBA EuroBasket match between France and Slovenia in Katowice, Poland, on August 30, 2025, as part of the European Basketball Championship game, group phase, Group D competition in Spodek Arena. (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Slovenia suffered from costly 14 turnovers, compared to France’s nine turnovers, and yielded critical transition opportunities. France dominated the paint and the fourth quarter, where they outscored Slovenia 35–25.

What’s next for Luka Doncic and Slovenia?

Slovenia was not expected to beat France in their EuroBasket tie, but Luka Doncic proved a handful for the French.

Luka Doncic plays during the FIBA EuroBasket match between France and Slovenia in Katowice, Poland, on August 30, 2025, as part of the European Basketball Championship game, group phase, Group D competition in Spodek Arena. (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Luka Doncic plays during the FIBA EuroBasket match between France and Slovenia in Katowice, Poland, on August 30, 2025, as part of the European Basketball Championship game, group phase, Group D competition in Spodek Arena. (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

After the loss to France, Slovenia now sits with a 0-2 group record. They must win at least two of the three remaining games to have a realistic shot at advancing.

They face Belgium on Sunday. The game will be critical and an immediate opportunity for a bounce-back. Regardless, Doncic needs more support from his teammates if Slovenia hopes to make a deep run in the tournament.

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

