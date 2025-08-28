Luka Doncic makes his return to the FIBA EuroBasket as he looks to lead Slovenia once more to a continental title. In their first game, they face Poland on their home floor at the Spodek Arena.
Doncic is the leader of the Slovenian squad, and is expected to do the heavy lifting for the squad, which misses NBA talents outside of the LA Lakers star. The team missed the services of Josh Nebo, Vlatko Čančar, Jaka Blažič and Zoran Dragić for this tournament.
Meanwhile, Poland will be leaning on Mateusz Ponitka as they aim to use their homecourt advantage to pull some upsets in the tournament.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Slovenia vs. Poland game summary
The game opened with Doncic scoring 12 points in the first quarter, keeping Slovenia within striking distance as Poland used a hot start to take a slim 29-25 cushion after the opening period.
Poland's Jordan Loyd, and Mateusz Ponitka carried Poland into the second quarter after they put up 19 and 13 points, respectively, to weather Slovenia's storm late in the first half to remain ahead at halftime, 47-46.
Doncic had 17 points in the first half.
Slovenia vs Poland Game Player Stats and Box Score (Halftime)
Slovenia
Poland
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for