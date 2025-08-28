Luka Doncic makes his return to the FIBA EuroBasket as he looks to lead Slovenia once more to a continental title. In their first game, they face Poland on their home floor at the Spodek Arena.

Ad

Doncic is the leader of the Slovenian squad, and is expected to do the heavy lifting for the squad, which misses NBA talents outside of the LA Lakers star. The team missed the services of Josh Nebo, Vlatko Čančar, Jaka Blažič and Zoran Dragić for this tournament.

Meanwhile, Poland will be leaning on Mateusz Ponitka as they aim to use their homecourt advantage to pull some upsets in the tournament.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Slovenia vs. Poland game summary

The game opened with Doncic scoring 12 points in the first quarter, keeping Slovenia within striking distance as Poland used a hot start to take a slim 29-25 cushion after the opening period.

Poland's Jordan Loyd, and Mateusz Ponitka carried Poland into the second quarter after they put up 19 and 13 points, respectively, to weather Slovenia's storm late in the first half to remain ahead at halftime, 47-46.

Ad

Doncic had 17 points in the first half.

Slovenia vs Poland Game Player Stats and Box Score (Halftime)

Slovenia

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- EFF 2 Martin KRAMPELJ 02:34 0 / (%) / (%) / (%) / (%) 1 1 1 0 0 4 Mark PADJEN

00:00 / (%) / (%) / (%) / (%) 6 Aleksej NIKOLIC

08:21 3 1/1 (100%) 1/1 (100%) / (%) 1/1 (100%) 1 2 2 -2 2 7 Klemen PREPELIC

13:56 3 1/4 (25%) / (%) 1/4 (25%) 0/2 (0%) 2 2 -2 8 Edo MURIC

10:03 5 2/6 (33%) 1/3 (33%) 1/3 (33%) / (%) 1 1 1 7 4 12 Rok RADOVIC

10:02 3 1/3 (33%) 0/1 (0%) 1/2 (50%) / (%) 1 1 2 3 1 1 -10 4 13 Robert JURKOVIC

00:00 / (%) / (%) / (%) / (%) 15 Gregor HROVAT

14:37 9 3/5 (60%) / (%) 3/5 (60%) / (%) 2 2 1 2 1 -2 9 23 Luka SCUKA

00:00 / (%) / (%) / (%) / (%) 24 Alen OMIC

17:21 4 2/3 (67%) 2/3 (67%) / (%) / (%) 2 6 8 1 1 1 11 37 Leon STERGAR

06:46 2 1/2 (50%) 1/1 (100%) 0/1 (0%) / (%) 2 2 2 0 3 77 Luka DONCIC

16:20 17 4/8 (50%) 2/2 (100%) 2/6 (33%) 7/7 (100%) 2 2 3 1 2 2 -1 21

Ad

Poland

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT OREB DREB REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- EFF 0 Andrzej PLUTA 14:50 2 1/3 (33%) 1/2 (50%) 0/1 (0%) / (%) 1 1 3 1 2 2 2 2 Aleksander BALCEROWSKI 14:39 2 1/3 (33%) 1/1 (100%) 0/2 (0%) / (%) 2 2 2 1 1 3 4 3 Michael SOKOLOWSKI 16:48 5 1/3 (33%) 1/2 (50%) 0/1 (0%) 3/4 (75%) 1 1 2 3 2 1 3 -2 9 8 Jordan LOYD

14:53 19 5/8 (63%) 0/2 (0%) 5/6 (83%) 4/4 (100%) 2 1 1 5 16 9 Mateusz PONITKA

14:03 13 5/7 (71%) 3/5 (60%) 2/2 (100%) 1/2 (50%) 1 3 4 2 7 14 10 Szymon ZAPALA

00:00 / (%) / (%) / (%) / (%) 11 Aleksander DZIEWA

02:31 0 / (%) / (%) / (%) / (%) 1 1 1 1 12 Tomasz GIELO

07:53 2 1/3 (33%) 1/2 (50%) 0/1 (0%) / (%) 1 1 -6 1 15 Kamil LACZYNSKI

06:00 4 2/3 (67%) 2/2 (100%) 0/1 (0%) / (%) 1 1 3 17 Dominik OLEJNICZAK

05:21 0 / (%) / (%) / (%) / (%) 1 1 2 1 -2 0 23 Michal MICHALAK

02:21 0 / (%) / (%) / (%) / (%) 1 -6 1 28 Przemyslaw ZOLNIEREWICZ

00:41 0 / (%) / (%) / (%) / (%) 1 1 2 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More