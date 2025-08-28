Slovenia vs Poland Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 29 | FIBA EuroBasket 2025

Luka Doncic makes his return to the FIBA EuroBasket as he looks to lead Slovenia once more to a continental title. In their first game, they face Poland on their home floor at the Spodek Arena.

Doncic is the leader of the Slovenian squad, and is expected to do the heavy lifting for the squad, which misses NBA talents outside of the LA Lakers star. The team missed the services of Josh Nebo, Vlatko Čančar, Jaka Blažič and Zoran Dragić for this tournament.

Meanwhile, Poland will be leaning on Mateusz Ponitka as they aim to use their homecourt advantage to pull some upsets in the tournament.

Slovenia vs. Poland game summary

The game opened with Doncic scoring 12 points in the first quarter, keeping Slovenia within striking distance as Poland used a hot start to take a slim 29-25 cushion after the opening period.

Poland's Jordan Loyd, and Mateusz Ponitka carried Poland into the second quarter after they put up 19 and 13 points, respectively, to weather Slovenia's storm late in the first half to remain ahead at halftime, 47-46.

Doncic had 17 points in the first half.

Slovenia vs Poland Game Player Stats and Box Score (Halftime)

Slovenia

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
+/-
EFF
2
Martin KRAMPELJ
02:34
0
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
1
1
1
0
0
4
Mark PADJEN
00:00
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
6
Aleksej NIKOLIC
08:21
3
1/1
(100%)
1/1
(100%)
/
(%)
1/1
(100%)
1
2
2
-2
2
7
Klemen PREPELIC
13:56
3
1/4
(25%)
/
(%)
1/4
(25%)
0/2
(0%)
2
2
-2
8
Edo MURIC
10:03
5
2/6
(33%)
1/3
(33%)
1/3
(33%)
/
(%)
1
1
1
7
4
12
Rok RADOVIC
10:02
3
1/3
(33%)
0/1
(0%)
1/2
(50%)
/
(%)
1
1
2
3
1
1
-10
4
13
Robert JURKOVIC
00:00
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
15
Gregor HROVAT
14:37
9
3/5
(60%)
/
(%)
3/5
(60%)
/
(%)
2
2
1
2
1
-2
9
23
Luka SCUKA
00:00
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
24
Alen OMIC
17:21
4
2/3
(67%)
2/3
(67%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
2
6
8
1
1
1
11
37
Leon STERGAR
06:46
2
1/2
(50%)
1/1
(100%)
0/1
(0%)
/
(%)
2
2
2
0
3
77
Luka DONCIC
16:20
17
4/8
(50%)
2/2
(100%)
2/6
(33%)
7/7
(100%)
2
2
3
1
2
2
-1
21
Poland

#
Players
MIN
PTS
FG
2PT FG
3PT FG
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
+/-
EFF
0
Andrzej PLUTA
14:50
2
1/3
(33%)
1/2
(50%)
0/1
(0%)
/
(%)
1
1
3
1
2
2
2
2
Aleksander BALCEROWSKI
14:39
2
1/3
(33%)
1/1
(100%)
0/2
(0%)
/
(%)
2
2
2
1
1
3
4
3
Michael SOKOLOWSKI
16:48
5
1/3
(33%)
1/2
(50%)
0/1
(0%)
3/4
(75%)
1
1
2
3
2
1
3
-2
9
8
Jordan LOYD
14:53
19
5/8
(63%)
0/2
(0%)
5/6
(83%)
4/4
(100%)
2
1
1
5
16
9
Mateusz PONITKA
14:03
13
5/7
(71%)
3/5
(60%)
2/2
(100%)
1/2
(50%)
1
3
4
2
7
14
10
Szymon ZAPALA
00:00
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
11
Aleksander DZIEWA
02:31
0
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
1
1
1
1
12
Tomasz GIELO
07:53
2
1/3
(33%)
1/2
(50%)
0/1
(0%)
/
(%)
1
1
-6
1
15
Kamil LACZYNSKI
06:00
4
2/3
(67%)
2/2
(100%)
0/1
(0%)
/
(%)
1
1
3
17
Dominik OLEJNICZAK
05:21
0
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
1
1
2
1
-2
0
23
Michal MICHALAK
02:21
0
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
1
-6
1
28
Przemyslaw ZOLNIEREWICZ
00:41
0
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
/
(%)
1
1
2
1
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

