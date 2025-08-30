“Not a regular mom”: Ayesha Curry beams with joy after having blast at Drake’s Italy concert while celebrating her friend’s special day

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 30, 2025 21:40 GMT
[Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@ayeshacurry]

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, took a short break from mother duties and flew to Italy for a fun weekend. The wife of the Golden State Warriors star and her close friends were in the country to celebrate a close friend's birthday, and one of their stops was at Drake's concert in Milan.

After a blast at the sold-out Unipol Forum arena on Friday, Curry made a series of posts on her Instagram. On Saturday, shared posted a picture with her cousin, OVO Mark, who is also Drake's associate.

[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]

In the next Instagram story, Curry posted a video with OVO Mark, who turned the camera towards Curry's friends enjoying the concert. Revealing that she was celebrating her friend's birthday, Ayesha also dropped a message, calling herself a "cool mom."

"Celebrating 40th @biedrinamadara birthday! Feeling so blessed to be able to see my cousin all the way over here and catch @champagnepapi first Italy show! Not a regular mom... a cool mom LOL."
[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]

Hours later, Curry posted a series of pictures, including some snaps in Milan. The first photo had Curry and her friends taking a tour of a wine cellar. In the next slide, she posted a mirror selfie with her friends with their wine glasses.

Curry also posted a picture of an Italian pasta and the famous Palazzo Vecchio in Florence. She dedicated the post to her friend.

"Celebrating our Madara in Italy!" Curry wrote in the caption.
Ayesha and Steph Curry shares four children: daughters Riley and Ryan and sons Canon and Cai.

Ayesha Curry's group snap with Drake in Milan goes viral

It is public knowledge that the Curry family shares a close relationship with Drake. Amid Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar, Ayesha Curry's husband, Steph Curry, publicly showed his support for the Canadian rapper.

After the Drake concert in Milan, a picture of Curry and her friends posing with the "God's Plan" singer went viral on the internet. The photo featured the rapper standing in the center in his gray full sleeve t-shirt and a matching belt over a pair of sky blue denims. On his right, Ayesha was in an all-black outfit.

Drake had received a lot of support during his European tour, not only from the Currys but also from NBA superstar Kevin Durant. The Houston Rockets star attended Drake's concerts in Zurich and Copenhagen.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

