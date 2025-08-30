“Not a regular mom”: Ayesha Curry beams with joy after having blast at Drake’s Italy concert while celebrating her friend’s special day

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, took a short break from mother duties and flew to Italy for a fun weekend. The wife of the Golden State Warriors star and her close friends were in the country to celebrate a close friend's birthday, and one of their stops was at Drake's concert in Milan.After a blast at the sold-out Unipol Forum arena on Friday, Curry made a series of posts on her Instagram. On Saturday, shared posted a picture with her cousin, OVO Mark, who is also Drake's associate.[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]In the next Instagram story, Curry posted a video with OVO Mark, who turned the camera towards Curry's friends enjoying the concert. Revealing that she was celebrating her friend's birthday, Ayesha also dropped a message, calling herself a &quot;cool mom.&quot;&quot;Celebrating 40th @biedrinamadara birthday! Feeling so blessed to be able to see my cousin all the way over here and catch @champagnepapi first Italy show! Not a regular mom... a cool mom LOL.&quot;[Credit: IG/@ayeshacurry]Hours later, Curry posted a series of pictures, including some snaps in Milan. The first photo had Curry and her friends taking a tour of a wine cellar. In the next slide, she posted a mirror selfie with her friends with their wine glasses.Curry also posted a picture of an Italian pasta and the famous Palazzo Vecchio in Florence. She dedicated the post to her friend.&quot;Celebrating our Madara in Italy!&quot; Curry wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAyesha and Steph Curry shares four children: daughters Riley and Ryan and sons Canon and Cai.Ayesha Curry's group snap with Drake in Milan goes viralIt is public knowledge that the Curry family shares a close relationship with Drake. Amid Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar, Ayesha Curry's husband, Steph Curry, publicly showed his support for the Canadian rapper.After the Drake concert in Milan, a picture of Curry and her friends posing with the &quot;God's Plan&quot; singer went viral on the internet. The photo featured the rapper standing in the center in his gray full sleeve t-shirt and a matching belt over a pair of sky blue denims. On his right, Ayesha was in an all-black outfit.Drake had received a lot of support during his European tour, not only from the Currys but also from NBA superstar Kevin Durant. The Houston Rockets star attended Drake's concerts in Zurich and Copenhagen.