Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry goes viral for partying with Drake after Milan concert

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, and her friends joined Drake in Milan, Italy, on Friday, on his &quot;$ome $pecial $hows 4 EU&quot; tour. After the UK tour, Drake's next destination was the Unipol Forum arena. After the show, a group picture of the Canadian rapper with Curry and her friends surfaced on social media.The picture had Drake standing in the middle with Ayesha and her five friends on either side. The &quot;God's Plan&quot; singer wore a gray long-sleeved shirt and a matching color belt over his pair of blue jeans.Meanwhile, Ayesha rocked a black crop top with a matching pair of leather shorts. She also wore a pair of above-the-knee black boots.With NBA players and fans alike divided into two camps in the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud, the Curry couple sided with Drake. Ayesha, who is also Canadian by birth, shares a close relationship with the rapper. Last month, Curry revealed that one of her cousins is from Toronto.The Curry family and Drake's loyalty go both ways. The Canadian singer's love for Curry is inked on his body. He has a tattoo of Steph Curry with a halo on his arm.Steph Curry gets brutally honest about viral reaction to Kendrick Lamar's songSteph Curry's reaction to Kendrick Lamar's &quot;Not Like Us&quot; went viral on social media last year. It happened at the height of the Lamar-Drake rivalry, before Team USA went to Paris for the Olympics.Team USA faced Nikola Jokic's Serbia for an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi on July 17, 2024. During a pre-game shootaround, just like previous friendly games, the arena was booming with Lamar's &quot;Not Like Us.&quot;Curry, who was on the court, had a strong reaction. The Warriors star seemed frustrated with the song and shouted that it wasn't &quot;the only song in America,&quot; before joining the huddle. LeBron James was heard saying that he loved the song.In an interview with Complex's Speedy Morman on July 25, Curry revealed the reason behind his reaction.&quot;Everywhere we went, that's all I heard,&quot; Curry said. &quot;And the fact that they knew who I was with. You can't do anything about what the DJ's playing. But I got sick of it at a certain point.&quot;It was funny that the cameras caught me because that was from the soul.&quot;The Warriors star added that his reaction stemmed both from his relationship with Drake and the song being played all the time.