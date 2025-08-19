  • home icon
  • "Acting like KD his bestie now that he mad at Lebron" - NBA fans abuzz as Drake includes Kevin Durant & Adonis bonding time in latest IG montage

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 19, 2025 23:34 GMT
Phoenix Suns v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to a picture of Kevin Durant hanging out with Drake and his close friends, including his son Adonis. The Canadian rapper posted a series of pictures on his social media post on Tuesday, and one of the pictures showed the Houston Rockets star sitting beside Drake's son.

In the first picture, Drake posted a stunning image of his "$ome $pecial $hows 4 U" concert tour in Cologne, Germany, on 17th July. He posted another picture from his childhood, showing him in his all-black outfit.

"Treat my bad days like pathways cause it was either that or the ski mask way," he wrote in the caption.
However, it seems like the fans were stuck on the Kevin Durant-Adonis picture. Reacting to the post, a fan found it funny how Drake was changing friends in the face of adversity.

"Drake acting like KD his bestie now that he mad at Lebron is the funniest shit ever and shows how fake these friendships are 😂😂😂 nigga finally let KD sit at the cool table."
"Lol drake bout to get a tattoo of KD 😂," a fan said.
A fan hilariously wrote that while Durant was friends with Drake while the former also trolled him behind his back.

"I know bro be trolling Drake on his alt account."

One fan wrote that the Houston Rockets star valued friendship.

"KD might just be the realest friend one could ever have."

Meanwhile, a fan wrote that the Canadian singer was trying to find uncles for his son.

"Ni*** why is Drake searching for uncles for his son ni*** mad fruity."

One fan wrote that Durant was trying to have a special place in Drake's life.

"Bro is trying to take LeBron's spot 🤣."

A fan said that Drake should have idolized a player like Durant, seemingly taking a shot at LeBron James.

"this who he should’ve been idolizing playing hoops like from the beginning."
Kevin Durant attends Drake's concert with Liz Cambage

Kevin Durant and former WNBA player Liz Cambage sparked dating rumors after the Australian basketball player posted pictures of herself at a Drake concert. One of the pictures in the slide showed her sharing a light moment alongside Durant.

She also posted a Story on her Instagram, and a shy Durant stood beside her with a smile on his face. Neither the Rockets player nor the Australian hooper has commented about the dating rumors.

It appears that Durant and Drake's friendship has been going strong. Since the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar started, the Canadian singer hasn't gotten much open support, except from KD and Steph Curry.

With Drake and Kevin Durant's growing closeness, fans will expect Drake to be present when the Rockets face the Toronto Raptors next season. Don't be surprised if Cambage shows up courtside either.

