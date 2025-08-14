Liz Cambage posts new photo with Kevin Durant at Drake concert amid viral dating rumors with NBA star

Basketball fans took notice of Liz Cambage and Kevin Durant attending a Drake concert together, and the WNBA star added fuel to the speculation by posting another picture with the Houston Rockets forward on Wednesday.The rumors began when Cambage posted an Instagram Story showing her and Durant at the show, striking a shooting pose, sparking talk of a possible romance among fans.While neither has commented on the photo or the buzz it generated, Cambage shared a second image from a different angle of the viral moment.Liz Cambage posts new photo with Kevin Durant at Drake concert amid viral dating rumors with NBA starCambage said attending the Drake concert was one of the lead-up events to her 34th birthday on Monday.A look at Kevin Durant’s dating historyAccording to whosdatedwho.com, Kevin Durant has been linked to eight relationships. He was engaged to former WNBA player Monica Wright from 2013 to 2014.“I had a fiancée, but…I really didn’t know how to, like, love her, you know what I’m saying? We just went our separate ways,” Durant told GQ in 2015.His dating history also includes Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (2017), Jasmine Shine (2014), LeToya Luckett (2011-2012) and Rachel A. DeMita, according to thew website.Who is Liz Cambage, and why isn't she in the WNBA?Liz Cambage's career has been marked by multiple on- and off-court controversies, including accusations of racist remarks, physical altercations and other incidents.On Aug. 15, 2022, she announced she was stepping away from the WNBA after a midseason “contract divorce” with the LA Sparks. She now plays for the Sichuan Yuanda in the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association.Drafted by the Tulsa Shock in 2011, Cambage initially expressed reluctance to join the team but played that season. After a brief stint, she took a five-year break from the league before returning in 2018.She later signed with the Dallas Wings, then played for the Las Vegas Aces and the LA Sparks.Over her decade-long WNBA career, she averaged 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.Her career-high scoring performance came on July 17, 2018, when she dropped 53 points against the New York Liberty. Her best rebounding game was on June 26, 2021, when she grabbed 20 boards against the Minnesota Lynx.Internationally, Cambage has represented Australia in several major tournaments, winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, silver at the 2018 FIBA World Cup and bronze at the 2012 Summer Olympics.