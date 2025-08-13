"That kid is gonna be a 7'5 Michael Jordan" - NBA fans go berserk as Kevin Durant & Liz Cambage spotted together at Drake’s concert

Fans are talking about Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant following a picture with former WNBA star Liz Cambage that went viral online. The two were spotted attending a Drake concert, and a photo of them was posted on X (formerly Twitter).Durant has had an eventful summer since getting traded by the Phoenix Suns. Aside from responding to fans on social media, the 15-time All-Star is also doing other things in his free time.After the photo went viral, some fans began speculating about the idea of them being a potential couple.&quot;That kid is gonna be a 7'5 Michael Jordan 🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾&quot; a fan said.Rob @Rob723669632260LINK@HoopMixOnly That kid is gonna be a 7'5 Michael Jordan 🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾&quot;Ion blame him they finna create super babies frfr 😂&quot; another fan commented.&quot;That baby gon be the next Wemby,&quot; one fan posted.More fans revealed their thoughts on Kevin Durant's latest photo with Cambage, dispelling any rumors of them being together.&quot;Kd and a woman? We know this is centel&quot; someone commented.2 @HoodiiShaiLINK@HoopMixOnly Kd and a woman? We know this is centel&quot;Never heard of this man being involved with anyone lol,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Does KD even know they’re dating,&quot; a fan said.Angel Reese on Kevin Durant dating rumorsFans had previously speculated something similar when they saw Kevin Durant sitting courtside with Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. The two watched an exhibition game between the women's Team USA and Germany before the start of the 2024 Olympics together.Durant's former teammate, Steph Curry, was also with them.When Reese released the first episode of her podcast, &quot;Unapologetically Angel,&quot; in September 2024, the former LSU star addressed the rumors.“I don’t even know how that even became a thing because I sat next to somebody,” Reese said (30:07). “My friend was sitting next to Steph. I don’t even get that. So, people always… I don’t know where that even came from.”While Reese confirmed that she and KD are not a thing, the WNBA star said that the NBA star is one of her favorite players.“KD has literally been my favorite player since I was a little kid and is still my favorite player,&quot; she added. &quot;He’s from the DMV. I love his mom. She comes out and supports the games. So, yeah. That was that. I don’t even know where that even came from.”Rumors about Kevin Durant and Reese have been dismissed and put to bed by both sides.