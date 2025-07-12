Drake allegedly covers up LeBron James tattoo with fellow Canadian’s jersey

The once-tight bond between Drake and LeBron James has taken a hit over the past year, and things have escalated recently as the Canadian rapper appears to have covered up his tattoo of the NBA icon.

Ad

Back in 2018, Drake paid tribute to their friendship with a tattoo of LeBron James in his St. Vincent-St. Mary “Fighting Irish” jersey inked on his left bicep. But now, fans have noticed that recent pictures show that the ink has seemingly been replaced with a new tattoo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The updated tattoo on Drake’s left bicep now features a Thunder jersey with the No. 2 — the number worn by the reigning MVP, Finals MVP and latest NBA 2K cover star.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Drake and Gilgeous-Alexander, both hailing from Canada, have publicly supported each other. The Thunder guard even appeared in the music video for Drake’s track “Nokia” and has been spotted at his concerts.

Drake also sports tattoos of other NBA stars, including Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. Though he's friends with many athletes, not all relationships have stayed strong, as seen with his now-faded ties to both LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan.

Ad

In his latest track, “What Did I Miss?”, Drake took what seemed to be a swipe at DeRozan for changing allegiances.

“I saw bro at ‘The Pop Out’ with them but been d**kriding gang since ‘Headlines,’” Drake rapped in the song, apparently referring to DeRozan’s surprise appearance at Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out” concert — where he was seen vibing to “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed at Drake.

Ad

“Headlines” is a 2011 single from Drake’s sophomore album Take Care, released during the same period when DeRozan, then playing for the Raptors, began to rise in NBA circles.

The Compton native also made a cameo in the “Not Like Us” music video, standing among a host of notable Compton figures.

Drake has unreleased freestyle that appears to reference bond with LeBron James

Back in January, a leaked Drake freestyle titled “Fighting Irish” — the same phrase featured in his original LeBron tattoo — surfaced and seemed to reference a past exchange between the two.

Ad

"Remember we traded watches, I gave you the Arabic dial and you gave me the numbered edition,” Drake rapped in the song.

Fans quickly connected the bars to specific watches Drake and LeBron James previously owned and shared online what they believe are the timepieces in question.

Expand Tweet

Drake’s next project, “Iceman,” is on the way. He dropped the lead single “What Did I Miss” on July 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More