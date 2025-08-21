"He always has all the sexy ladies": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry spills the beans on Warriors superstar's DM that fueled their romance

Since the start of Steph Curry's career, his wife Ayesha has shown her support by watching his games and sitting next to him in key events. Now, the TV personality and restaurateur has peeled back the curtain on their relationship, particularly the text message that started it all.In an appearance on the &quot;Call Her Daddy&quot; podcast, Ayesha shared the story of the Golden State Warriors superstar's first-ever DMs with her.&quot;I was in this music video, and he was like, 'Hey, who is that in the music video, in the picture that you're in?,'&quot; she recalled on the podcast. &quot;I'm like, 'Oh, it's Yung Berg.' And he goes, 'I should have known. He always has all the sexy ladies.' And I was like, what is happening right now?&quot;Ayesha's appearance in the Yung Berg video is a timestamp of her career back in the 2000s, when she was an aspiring actress appearing in projects like TV movies and short films. Incidentally, &quot;Sexy Lady&quot; (which Curry cleverly wove into his text message to Ayesha) was the title of a 2007 single that turned out to be one of Yung Berg's most successful tracks.Though Curry and Ayesha had first met each other in North Carolina when they were 14 and 15, respectively, it wasn't till 2008 that they went on their first date. Two years later, the couple was engaged; in 2011, they officially tied the knot in Charlotte.As Curry's NBA career flourished, his wife and children have risen in prominence as well. It's worth noting, of course, that their brood can be traced back to a playful, romantic exchange of DMs back in the late 2000s.&quot;I didn't wanna get married&quot;: Ayesha Curry opens up on her mindset prior to meeting Steph CurryIn the same podcast appearance, Ayesha got candid on her life goals before she got married to the four-time NBA champion.&quot;I didn't want kids. I didn't wanna get married. I thought I was gonna be a career girl and that's it,&quot; Ayesha said.Stephen &amp; Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Leads 2025 NBA All-Star Day Of Service - Source: GettyShe added that getting pregnant with their first child Riley three months into their marriage was &quot;not on my bingo card.&quot; Still, the 36-year-old mother of four expressed gratitude for the family she shares with Curry.