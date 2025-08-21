  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "He always has all the sexy ladies": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry spills the beans on Warriors superstar's DM that fueled their romance

"He always has all the sexy ladies": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry spills the beans on Warriors superstar's DM that fueled their romance

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 21, 2025 02:23 GMT
NBA: All Star Saturday Night - Source: Imagn
NBA: All Star Saturday Night - Source: Imagn

Since the start of Steph Curry's career, his wife Ayesha has shown her support by watching his games and sitting next to him in key events. Now, the TV personality and restaurateur has peeled back the curtain on their relationship, particularly the text message that started it all.

Ad

In an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Ayesha shared the story of the Golden State Warriors superstar's first-ever DMs with her.

"I was in this music video, and he was like, 'Hey, who is that in the music video, in the picture that you're in?,'" she recalled on the podcast. "I'm like, 'Oh, it's Yung Berg.' And he goes, 'I should have known. He always has all the sexy ladies.' And I was like, what is happening right now?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ayesha's appearance in the Yung Berg video is a timestamp of her career back in the 2000s, when she was an aspiring actress appearing in projects like TV movies and short films. Incidentally, "Sexy Lady" (which Curry cleverly wove into his text message to Ayesha) was the title of a 2007 single that turned out to be one of Yung Berg's most successful tracks.

Though Curry and Ayesha had first met each other in North Carolina when they were 14 and 15, respectively, it wasn't till 2008 that they went on their first date. Two years later, the couple was engaged; in 2011, they officially tied the knot in Charlotte.

Ad

As Curry's NBA career flourished, his wife and children have risen in prominence as well. It's worth noting, of course, that their brood can be traced back to a playful, romantic exchange of DMs back in the late 2000s.

"I didn't wanna get married": Ayesha Curry opens up on her mindset prior to meeting Steph Curry

In the same podcast appearance, Ayesha got candid on her life goals before she got married to the four-time NBA champion.

Ad
"I didn't want kids. I didn't wanna get married. I thought I was gonna be a career girl and that's it," Ayesha said.
Stephen &amp; Ayesha Curry&#039;s Eat. Learn. Play. Leads 2025 NBA All-Star Day Of Service - Source: Getty
Stephen & Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Leads 2025 NBA All-Star Day Of Service - Source: Getty

She added that getting pregnant with their first child Riley three months into their marriage was "not on my bingo card." Still, the 36-year-old mother of four expressed gratitude for the family she shares with Curry.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications