Ayesha Curry ‘dumbfounded’ when Drake namedropped her in ‘Race My Mind’ song 

In September 2021, the renowned multi-platinum artist Drake dropped a single titled 'Race My Mind', which notably referenced Ayesha Curry in its lyrics. Years later, the wife of Steph Curry reflected on her portrayal in the song.

In the song, Drake was rapping about a woman who isn't wife material compared to Ayesha Curry.

"If your whole heart wasn't in it, I know a piece of it was. Posted that pic you sent me, it wasn't recent enough. How I'm supposed to wife it? You not Ayesha [Curry] enough," said in the 'Race My Mind' lyrics.

In an interview with Watch What Happens LIVE with Andy Cohen, fans got to ask questions to Ayesha and brought up how she feld being mentioned by a famous rapper in a song.

"I think I was dumbfounded," replied Curry. "I think I was appreciative that they like respect me so much that they feel that I'm a great wife."

'Race My Mind' by Drake features excerpts from 'Dead Wrong,' composed by Christopher Wallace and Osten Harvey, performed by The Notorious B.I.G., along with snippets from Sun Ra's 'Rumpelstiltskin' and David Axelrod's 'The Signs Part IV.' Additionally, the song incorporates lyrics from Rick James' 'Give It to Me Baby.'

Ayesha Curry shares her nerve-wracking experience of meeting former US President Barack Obama

Aside from being the wife of Steph Curry, Ayesha established her own restaurant with the renowned Chef Michael Mina's 'International Smoke'.

Back on February 2019, former US President Barack Obama visited the restaurant and spent time with the Curry couple and Chef Michael. Asked about the experience on serving the former president, Ayesha described her whole experience as nerve-wracking.

"I think everything was nerve-wracked," said Ayesha. "I sabered a bottle of champagne and I for some reason blacked out and forgot that I was standing right behind his head and so Secret Service was kind of inching in and I didn't realize until after but it was successful."

Ayesha Curry wed NBA star Stephen Curry on July 30, 2011. Their romance blossomed from a church youth group encounter in Charlotte during their teenage years. They reconnected years later when Ayesha pursued acting in Hollywood, eventually settling in Charlotte, where Stephen attended Davidson College. They now share three children.