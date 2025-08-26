  • home icon
Kevin Durant continues showing love for rapper buddy Drake as he’s allegedly spotted at concert in Europe

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 26, 2025 13:02 GMT
Kevin Durant was spotted at Drake
Kevin Durant was spotted at Drake's convert in Copenhagen [Picture Credit: Getty]

Drake and Kevin Durant's bond has been growing stronger. While the relationship between star rappers and NBA players is well-documented, Durant's relationship with Drake has been trending on social media amid Drake's alleged beef with LeBron James.

After being spotted in Zurich earlier this month, Durant joined the "Best I Ever Had" singer in Copenhagen, Denmark. In a video that surfaced online, Durant allegedly entered the Royal Arena from the tunnel.

Drake was at Royal Arena in Copenhagen on Sunday as part of his "Some Special Shows 4 UK/EU" tour. He has been performing in the UK/EU since July, and the tour will go through September next month.

This is not the first time that Kevin Durant has been spotted supporting the Canadian rapper on his tour. Earlier this year, the new Houston Rockets star was spotted at London's Finsbury Park during Wireless Festival.

On Aug. 11, the two-time NBA champion joined former WNBA player Liz Cambage during Drake's concert in Zurich, Switzerland.

Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar seems to have crossed into the NBA. Since LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook attended Lamar's concert in LA, the divide has deepened. KD and Steph Curry have been two of the biggest names in the league to have seemingly sided with the Canadian rapper..

Kevin Durant and Liz Cambage spotted together at Drake's Zurich concert

The new Houston Rockets star was in attendance at Drake's concert in Zurich. However, there was another basketball face at Hallenstadion arena as former WNBA and Australian basketball player Liz Cambage also attended the concert.

A picture of Cambage shooting gesturing shooting a basketball shot went viral online while Durant stood beside her.

Kevin Durant joined the Houston Rockets in a record seven-team trade in the offseason. A young Rockets roster missed an offensive leader last season and with Durant on the roster, power has shifted in the Western Conference.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
