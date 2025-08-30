Israeli national anthem faces harsh treatment at EuroBasket in tense atmosphere

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 30, 2025 22:54 GMT
Israel v Iceland - EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
Israeli national anthem faces harsh treatment at EuroBasket in tense atmosphere. (Credits: Getty)

It was a tough day for Israel at the 2025 EuroBasket, as they were subjected to harsh treatment from the fans in Game 2 of their matchup against Poland.

Some fans present in the Spodek Arena booed while the Israeli players lined up for their national anthem.

Tensions within the global community pushed the team to carry out elevated security measures. Security agencies, local Polish authorities and Interpol are reportedly involved in safeguarding the players and minimizing public visibility.

Pro-Palestine protesters hold flags and banners while demonstrating against war crimes committed in Gaza, ahead of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 game against Poland in Katowice, Poland (Credits: Getty)
They suffered another blow, losing 66-64 to Poland. Poland struggled with turnovers, 17, but ultimately prevailed due to their strong rebounding, 51 to Israel's 40.

Roman Sorkin plays during the EuroBasket 2025 game against Poland (Credits: Getty)
The Israelis staged a strong comeback in the third quarter, winning it 25-11. They led by three points at the start of the fourth quarter, only for Poland to seal the win via a Jordan Loyd tip of his own miss with 13 seconds left on the clock. Portland Trail Blazers forward scored 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

What’s next for Israel in the 2025 EuroBasket?

Israel's loss against Poland may appear costly as a crucial win against France, widely ranked as the top team in the group, will keep their hopes of qualifying beyond the group phase alive.

Yam Madar plays during the FIBA EuroBasket match. (Credits: Getty)
While it's a tough task, losing it might not be the end of the road. They must triumph against Belgium and Slovenia, the latter a tough matchup, as Doncic’s team will need all possible points to stand a chance of progressing as well.

Israel's game against France on Sunday will tip off at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Spodek Arena in Katowice.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by William Paul
