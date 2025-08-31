Former NFL star roasts Anthony Edwards over legal dispute with Ayesha Howard

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 31, 2025 02:44 GMT
Former NFL star roasts Anthony Edwards over legal dispute with Ayesha Howard. (Photo: IMAGN)
Former NFL star roasts Anthony Edwards over legal dispute with Ayesha Howard. (Photo: IMAGN)

Anthony Edwards has an ongoing legal battle with Ayesha Howard, the mother of his daughter Aubri. It made headlines earlier this month, prompting former NFL star Antonio Brown to use a viral meme regarding the situation. Brown has one of the wildest accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a post on X, the ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver shared a viral meme of a pitbull that got a neighbor's dog pregnant. The owner showed the pitbull his puppies, but it wasn't interested and appeared to be denying that it was the father.

Brown simply put, "Anthony Edwards," in his post, which alluded to the Minnesota Timberwolves star not wanting to do anything with Aubri. US Weekly reported that Edwards hasn't even met his daughter with Howard and is not looking for legal or physical custody or visitation rights.

Trending
Ayesha Howard is reportedly looking for $500,000 in damages and a public apology from Anthony Edwards. The NBA star's camp argued that the delay in the resolution of the problem stemmed from Howard. Edwards wants a non-disparagement clause, as well as a restriction on Aubri's photos getting posted online.

In a statement to US Weekly, Howard explained why she was seeking half a million dollars from the Minnesota Timberwolves guard.

"I want to make it clear that my request for compensation was never tied to agreeing to any custody orders," Howard said. "I asked for compensation due to the substantial financial and reputational damages I've endured during this prolonged litigation with Anthony Edwards."
Howard also has an ongoing appeal after a judge in California ruled that the child support would be set in Georgia.

Anthony Edwards has a daughter with girlfriend Shannon Jackson

While there are rumors that Anthony Edwards fathered children with multiple women, he has a girlfriend named Shannon Jackson. She's most famously known as Jeanine Robel on social media, and they have a daughter named Aislynn.

Jackson has kept quiet amid the ongoing custody battle with Ayesha Howard and has focused all of her attention on her daughter with Edwards. The couple has been together since 2020, when the Minnesota Timberwolves star was still a rookie.

Edwards is currently on tour in China for Adidas, launching his latest signature shoe. He has turned into the new face of the brand as his popularity continues to grow as one of the best players in the NBA.

More from Sportskeeda
bell-icon Manage notifications