NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks predicted to solve point guard conundrum with $100,000,000 star 

The Milwaukee Bucks have yet to figure out their next point guard who can complement Giannis Antetokounmpo after getting rid of Damian Lillard. The Bucks waived the All-Star two years after mortgaging their future to land him from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Instead of using the flexibility in free agency to address the one, the Bucks replaced Brook Lopez at center by signing Myles Turner on a $108.9 million contract. It was a solid move considering the need around Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt of a stretch big man who can block shots at the rim,
However, the attention has turned to their void at the point guard spot. According to NBA insider Sam Amico, the Bucks are eyeing Anfernee Simons to bolster their backcourt.
"Sources said the Bucks could be another team that will make a run at Simons before training camp. Simons, 26, is 6-foot-3 and averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent on 3-pointers in 70 games last season. He also buried 90.2 percent of his free throws."
Anfernee Simons is in the final year of his $100.0 million contract he originally signed with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was traded to the Boston Celtics in the offseason for Jrue Holiday. A former teammate of Damian Lillard, Simons could be a solid fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
He's a combo guard who can play well off the ball, making him an ideal fit around a high usage player like Antetokounmpo. Simons' game is also perimeter-oriented, which helps push his case as a solid complementary piece.
How Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks can trade for Anfernee Simons
A trade to acquire Anfernee Simons is a realistic proposition for the Milwaukee Bucks. They have the assets and contracts to match his $27.7 million contract for next season. However, the Boston Celtics, who have been busy salary-dumping ahead of an unpredictable season with Jayson Tatum on the sidelines, recovering from an Achilles tear, may not agree to a direct trade.
The Bucks must involve a third team to complete the deal. The Utah Jazz could be the ideal trade partner. They can absorb Kyle Kuzma's $42.7 million salary over the next two years and trade Kyle Anderson's expiring contract to the Celtics. The Bucks, meanwhile, would need to send Gary Harris and a 2031 protected first-round pick to appease the Celtics.
