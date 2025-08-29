Nikola Jokić stats: How did Serbian star perform against Portugal in EuroBasket clash? (Aug 29)

Nikola Jokic helped Serbia win its second Group A EuroBasket tournament game against Portugal 80-69 on Friday. The Denver Nuggets center recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in what was a crucial showing.

Jokic shot 7-of-8 (88%) and 1-of-2 (50%) from beyond the arc. His teammate, Miami Heat center Nikola Jovic, had 18 points, six rebounds and one assist, while Bogdan Bogdanovic had seven points, five rebounds and a single assist.

Serbia dominated the contest with 45% shooting, 44 rebounds and five steals. However, they were sloppy at times with the ball, conceding 15 turnovers. These careless plays caused them some misery in the game.

Meanwhile, Portugal shot 35%, along with 34 rebounds and 11 steals, conceding 10 turnovers.

In his team's opening game versus Estonia on Wednesday, Nikola Jokic posted a near triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on 100% shooting.

Jovic impressed as well with 18 points, four rebounds and six assists. Aleksa Avramovic chipped in with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.

What’s next for Nikola Jokic at EuroBasket 2025?

Nikola Jokic has been on fire for Serbia. He is leading his team in rebounds and assists per game, averaging 10.0 and 7.0 respectively.

Last season, Jokic averaged a triple-double with 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game, with shooting splits of 57.6% and 41.7% from the 3-point line.

Notable performances came during the game against the Phoenix Suns on Mar. 7. He recorded the NBA’s first-ever 30-20-20 game in an overtime win, tallying 31 points, 22 assists and 21 rebounds. In another standout performance, he notched 61 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a double-overtime 140-139 loss to Minnesota on Apr. 2, which marked the highest-scoring triple-double in league history.

Serbia is one of the favorites to advance to the next round and is also expected to have a deep run in the tournament.

Next up for Serbia is a matchup against Latvia. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST on Saturday, followed by a game against Czechia on Monday.

