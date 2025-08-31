"Arch Manning is the Kobe Bryant of college basketball": Former NBA guard has a controversial hot take as Texas QB turns heads in season opener

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 31, 2025 02:39 GMT
Rashad McCants compared Arch Manning to Kobe Bryant [Picture Credit: Getty]
Rashad McCants compared Arch Manning to Kobe Bryant [Picture Credit: Getty]

To be mentioned in the same breath as Kobe Bryant is itself a stretch for most athletes, let alone a collegiate one. After the Texas Longhorns' 2025 season opener, a 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas quarterback Arch Manning was likened to the "Black Mamba" by a former NBA star.

Carrying the Manning surname was already a heavy task for the young QB, but it got worse after a disappointing performance. While the football world went hard on him, Rashad McCants had a controversial take on Manning.

In his post on X, the former Minnesota Timberwolves player compared Arch Manning to Kobe Bryant.

"Ayy @ArchManning is the Kobe of College Football. 🤷🏾‍♂️ been waiting for this."

At first, it seemed like McCants was trolling Payton Manning's nephew, but in his subsequent post, he defended the QB.

"He airballed a few times. All correctable," McCants wrote.
Arch Manning was already deemed the No. 1 pick in the next season's NFL draft before making a single throw. Given the hype and attention around him, the 21-year-old was bound to be under pressure. The first game against the defending champions was just an indication that both Manning and his team have a lot to figure out.

Rashad McCants is a known Kobe Bryant fan. The former NBA player has put Michael Jordan and Bryant as two of the greatest players in NBA history.

NBA fans baffled by Rashad McCants' Kobe Bryant-Arch Manning take

Rashad McCants, comparing Arch Manning to Kobe Bryant, seemingly offended many fans. Reacting to McCants' hot take, a fan called it the "dumbest" take.

"Dumbest s*** I’ve ever seen on this app."
While a fan showed love to the former NBA player, they warned him not to mention both names in the same breath.

"Love you fam but don’t ever put them two names together ever again please."
A fan wrote that Manning performed more like Smush Parker

"This ain’t Kobe bruh more like Smush Parker."
A fan took an indirect shot at McCants, who is big on Bryant. He called the Lakers legend an "overhyped" player.

"Irrationally overhyped, you’re right!" a fan wrote.
A fan warned McCants not to disrespect Kobe Bryant.

"Don’t you ever disrespect Kobe like this again."
A fan hilariously agreed with McCants to shade Manning's performance.

"Arch definitely played like Kobe today 🤣🤣🤣."
A fan told McCants not to talk about other sports except basketball.

"Stick to basketball," the fan wrote.

It was a forgettable game for Arch Manning, but the 21-year-old has more than enough time to prove his worth.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
