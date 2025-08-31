"Arch Manning is the Kobe Bryant of college basketball": Former NBA guard has a controversial hot take as Texas QB turns heads in season opener

To be mentioned in the same breath as Kobe Bryant is itself a stretch for most athletes, let alone a collegiate one. After the Texas Longhorns' 2025 season opener, a 14-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas quarterback Arch Manning was likened to the &quot;Black Mamba&quot; by a former NBA star.Carrying the Manning surname was already a heavy task for the young QB, but it got worse after a disappointing performance. While the football world went hard on him, Rashad McCants had a controversial take on Manning.In his post on X, the former Minnesota Timberwolves player compared Arch Manning to Kobe Bryant.&quot;Ayy @ArchManning is the Kobe of College Football. 🤷🏾‍♂️ been waiting for this.&quot;At first, it seemed like McCants was trolling Payton Manning's nephew, but in his subsequent post, he defended the QB.&quot;He airballed a few times. All correctable,&quot; McCants wrote.Arch Manning was already deemed the No. 1 pick in the next season's NFL draft before making a single throw. Given the hype and attention around him, the 21-year-old was bound to be under pressure. The first game against the defending champions was just an indication that both Manning and his team have a lot to figure out.Rashad McCants is a known Kobe Bryant fan. The former NBA player has put Michael Jordan and Bryant as two of the greatest players in NBA history.NBA fans baffled by Rashad McCants' Kobe Bryant-Arch Manning takeRashad McCants, comparing Arch Manning to Kobe Bryant, seemingly offended many fans. Reacting to McCants' hot take, a fan called it the &quot;dumbest&quot; take.&quot;Dumbest s*** I’ve ever seen on this app.&quot;Harristotle @Its_HarristotleLINK@SoundbiteKing @ArchManning Dumbest shit I’ve ever seen on this appWhile a fan showed love to the former NBA player, they warned him not to mention both names in the same breath.&quot;Love you fam but don’t ever put them two names together ever again please.&quot;⚡️Juice🤞🏽 @JuiceHussle_LINK@SoundbiteKing @ArchManning Love you fam but don’t ever put them two names together ever again pleaseA fan wrote that Manning performed more like Smush Parker&quot;This ain’t Kobe bruh more like Smush Parker.&quot;Jimmyboy81 @houstonj60LINK@SoundbiteKing @ArchManning This ain’t Kobe bruh more like Smush ParkerA fan took an indirect shot at McCants, who is big on Bryant. He called the Lakers legend an &quot;overhyped&quot; player.&quot;Irrationally overhyped, you’re right!&quot; a fan wrote.Sharpe Shooter @LeviScot31LINK@SoundbiteKing @ArchManning Irrationally overhyped, you’re right!A fan warned McCants not to disrespect Kobe Bryant.&quot;Don’t you ever disrespect Kobe like this again.&quot;OkcPoke @PokeOkcLINK@SoundbiteKing @ArchManning Don’t you ever disrespect Kobe like this againA fan hilariously agreed with McCants to shade Manning's performance.&quot;Arch definitely played like Kobe today 🤣🤣🤣.&quot;Tyrone Targaryen @AllMigh71914148LINK@SoundbiteKing @ArchManning Arch definitely played like Kobe today 🤣🤣🤣A fan told McCants not to talk about other sports except basketball.&quot;Stick to basketball,&quot; the fan wrote.It was a forgettable game for Arch Manning, but the 21-year-old has more than enough time to prove his worth.