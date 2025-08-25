  • home icon
  • "There's a lot wrong with this list" - Fans stunned over Kobe Bryant ranking 6th in all-time 21st century rankings

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 25, 2025 22:17 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings - Source: Getty
NBA fans stunnded over Kobe Bryant being ranked below Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic in greatest 21st century NBA players

NBA fans reacted to Kobe Bryant being ranked 6th in CBS Sports' list of the top 25 NBA players of the 21st century. Yet again, the fans were stunned over Bryant's ranking and took over the comments section, commenting on the ranking.

The list had LeBron James, an obvious choice for many at No.1, followed by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Tim Duncan, Nikola Jokic and Shaquille O'Neal were ranked above the Lakers legend. Ranking Curry and Jokic above Bryant warranted reactions from fans.

One of the fans was offended by Jokic being ranked over Bryant and O'Neal, tweeting:

"Jokic over Shaq and Kobe actually almost pissed me off lol and I don't fw them."

A fan called out the Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo being ranked over Kevin Durant, writing:

"Giannis over KD is insane, there's a lot wrong with this list."

A fan straightforwardly rejected any list that didn't have Kobe Bryant in the top 5, tweeting:

"Facts!!! If Kobe isn’t at least in your Top 5 then basketball isn’t your sport to cover."

Meanwhile, one of the fans was flabbergasted by Steve Nash being ranked below Chris Paul, writing:

"Steve Nash is a 2x MVP and he’s below Chris Paul?"

One of the fans had Russell Westbrook being ranked 25th behind players like James Harden and CP3, commenting:

"What makes James harden and CP3 higher than Russ??? A MVP, Most triple doubles ever, did it not just 1 time but 4. Russ is 2 in points all time by a PG. 1st in rebounds. 8th all time in assist. Y’all folks not serious fr. Let’s talk individual success not team."

A fan said that Curry was overestimated in his greatness, writing:

"Steph curry once again the most overrated player in sports history."

A fan had a problem with so many rankings, except for LeBron James at No. 1, and called the list "trash," commenting:

"This list trash as f***. Dirk too high. KG better than KD. Jokic too high. I don’t mind Bron being 1 but Kobe should be 2."
Shaquille O'Neal expresses frustration over Kobe Bryant being excluded from the GOAT debate

Kobe Bryant is arguably the most skilled offensive player of all time. He is also one of the greatest two-way players in NBA history. With five NBA titles and two NBA Finals MVPs with the most legendary franchise in the league, it's hard to deny Kobe his place among the greatest.

Perhaps that's why Bryant's former teammate, Shaq, gets frustrated when his friend is not mentioned in the list.

I just get frustrated when people talk about the GOATs of the game and don't mention Kobe," O'Neal said on "Straight Game podcast." “I don't care who you pick, whether it’s Michael, LeBron, or Kobe, but just mention all the names. They just passed him up and went from Mike to LeBron, and they left him out."
