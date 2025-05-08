"KD before Curry is crazy": Hoops fans react to Taylen Kinney’s list of top 5 NBA stars

Taylen Kinney, a 2026 high school prospect, shared his top 5 NBA players of all time.

On Thursday, Overtime shared a clip of Kinney and Wille Foster debating their top five players. Foster named LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, Shaquille O'Neal and Ja Morant, while Kinney ranked LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry as his top five players.

No complaints from me. Great list fam 🫡 @taylen_kinney13 @_williefoster," read the post's caption.

Fans had mixed reactions to Kinney's choices. One particular observation was that he placed Durant above Curry.

"KD before curry is krazy 😂😂," commented a fan.

Other fans also shared similar opinions.

"Not a bad list just put curry on top of KD 😂," another fan commented.

"KD over curry is a jailable offense," read another comment.

Other fans seemed quite satisfied with the list. Some fans also defended Durant's position on the list, while others were happy to see their favorites on the list.

"KD won finals mvp twice while teammates with curry why are people acting slow 😭" said a user.

"Okay they actually included Kobe so I’ll chill..& just let the rest of yall argue ♾️🐍," said another user.

Taylen Kinney, a 6-foot-2 guard from Newport (KY), ranks 24th in ESPN’s 2026 top recruits and fifth among point guards. He averaged 20.1 points, five assists, four rebounds and 2.3 steals for OTE’s RWE. He also led his team to a second straight 9th Region championship.

Kentucky, Purdue among top schools pursuing Taylen Kinney

On April 23, 2025, League Ready's recruitment analyst Sam Kayser revealed that four-star point guard Taylen Kinney is weighing offers from eleven major programs: Purdue, Kentucky, Louisville, Arkansas, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Xavier, Tennessee, Cincinnati and North Carolina.

On April 22, Kinney hosted Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and assistants Jason Hart and Cody Fueger for an in-home visit. He had also already made an official visit to Purdue.

Talking about his interest in Kentucky, Kinney told On3:

“(Kentucky) had a great year, you know. Made it to the Sweet Sixteen with all transfers. You know, they got Jasper (Johnson) coming in. I like what (Pope) did to that program. Jasper is on me every day, just saying, ‘Come to Kentucky. Come to Kentucky.’

Taylen Kinney has yet to decide, with his senior year still ahead.

