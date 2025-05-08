  • home icon
  LeBron James admits gameplan to stop Anthony Edwards allowed Rudy Gobert to bully Lakers with 27 points and 24 rebounds

LeBron James admits gameplan to stop Anthony Edwards allowed Rudy Gobert to bully Lakers with 27 points and 24 rebounds

By Zachary Howell
Modified May 08, 2025 13:39 GMT
Lebron James and the LA Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. However, the Timberwolves didn't win Game 5 because of Anthony Edwards. Rudy Gobert led the way for Minnesota, scoring 27 points and grabbing 24 rebounds in the best postseason game of his career.

According to LeBron James, though, Gobert was able to succeed because the Lakers' gameplan allowed him to.

"Everything that Rudy did in Game 5 came because Ant(Edwards) approached the game the way he did those first four games," said James about Gobert's success. "Now all eyes were on Ant, and everything was game planned around Ant, and Ruby was the beneficiary of that moment..."

On a night where the Lakers were determined to let anyone but Edwards send them home, Gobert stepped up and led the Timberwolves to a 103-96 series-clinching win.

Zachary Howell

Zachary Howell

Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.

Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.

His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.

When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs.

Edited by Zachary Howell
