LeBron James admits gameplan to stop Anthony Edwards allowed Rudy Gobert to bully Lakers with 27 points and 24 rebounds

Lebron James and the LA Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. However, the Timberwolves didn't win Game 5 because of Anthony Edwards. Rudy Gobert led the way for Minnesota, scoring 27 points and grabbing 24 rebounds in the best postseason game of his career.

According to LeBron James, though, Gobert was able to succeed because the Lakers' gameplan allowed him to.

"Everything that Rudy did in Game 5 came because Ant(Edwards) approached the game the way he did those first four games," said James about Gobert's success. "Now all eyes were on Ant, and everything was game planned around Ant, and Ruby was the beneficiary of that moment..."

On a night where the Lakers were determined to let anyone but Edwards send them home, Gobert stepped up and led the Timberwolves to a 103-96 series-clinching win.

