Kevin Durant shares nostalgic appreciation for Steph Curry while reminiscing about Warriors’ golden dynasty

Of all of Kevin Durant's stops in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors is by far the one that is discussed the most. Years removed from his time there, the former MVP recently reflected on his tenure on social media.

During the 2016 offseason, Durant shocked the world when he opted to join the Warriors in free agency. Golden State was already a championship-winning team, and became even more dangerous when they added another all-time great to the roster.

At the time, Durant and Steph Curry were arguably two of the top five stars in the game. Led by this duo, the Warriors managed to secure two more championships and cement themselves as a dynasty. KD would stay in Golden State until 2019 before departing for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

On Monday night, a fan posted a montage video of Kevin Durant's highlights with Curry on the Warriors. It ended up garnering a response from the superstar forward, who reminisced on how they were able to elevate each other's games.

"Great footage. Great basketball in these clips. #gravity has been alive n well for a long time."

Securing a pair of championships and Finals MVPs there, the Warriors remains the best chapter of Durant's career from a success standpoint.

Kevin Durant claps back at social media critic for Brooklyn Nets tenure

As most know, Kevin Durant received a lot of backlash for his decision to join the Golden State Warriors. This would not be a one-off incident, as he still faces backlash for some of his other stops as well.

Among the main reasons why KD departed for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 was to join forces with Kyrie Irving. The duo would end up securing more starpower when Brooklyn acquired James Harden from the Houston Rockets.

When healthy, this trio looked like it was going to form the NBA's newest dynasty. However, they'd end up failing drastically short of expectations. Injuries and off-court drama derailed their championship aspirations, and eventually each star requested a trade. Kevin Durant was the last to depart, being dealt to the Phoenix Suns in 2023.

Years removed from this group's time in Brooklyn, fans are still upset that nothing ever came from their time together. After the star forward was jabbed at on social media, he had a rather blunt response for one critic.

"But did u die?"

Following another season full of disappointment and trade rumors, speculation has already begun on if Durant will be embarking on a new journey this summer.

