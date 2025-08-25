  • home icon
Kevin O'Leary reveals how he bought record-shattering $12.9 million Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant card

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 25, 2025 17:44 GMT
(image credit: IMAGN)

Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant are giants on and off the court. The 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs card featuring them set a benchmark in the world of sports memorabilia.

Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary revealed himself as one of the buyers of the record-breaking card on Monday. He shared that he bought the card because he believed it wouldn’t be available for sale ever in his lifetime.

“I don’t think this piece will come to market again during my lifetime," O'Leary said, via CNBC. "I’m very proud to own it. I’ve been looking at this asset class now for three years. It’s an extraordinary return.”
The card sold for $12.932 million at a Heritage Auctions event. It was bought by O'Leary, along with business partners Matt Allen and Paul Warshaw.

The card features game-worn jersey patches and signatures from both NBA legends. The sale surpassed the previous record of $12.6 million set by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card.

The card’s sale coincided with what would have been Bryant’s 47th birthday., which added sentimental value to its historic price.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s practice habit inspires NFL coach

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant exhibited winning mentalities throughout their careers. It all began with their habits in practice which inspired many, including Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer.

"I remember Michael Jordan talking about practice all the time," Schottenheimer said on Aug. 11, via Bleacher Report.
"If you practice the right way, and then Kobe adopted it. You practice the right way and games are easy. So we can’t simulate a real game out here like basketball can, because we can’t tackle and things like that, but you can push it and you can get to the edge."
The NBA legends are always mentioned in conversations about the league’s greatest of all time. Jordan's fans use his six league championships, six Finals MVPs and five regular-season MVPs to make his case. Meanwhile, Bryant's five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs and one regular-season MVP are equally impressive.

They both transcended the game and inspired countless fans, fellow players and other athletes globally.

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

