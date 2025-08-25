Kevin O'Leary reveals how he bought record-shattering $12.9 million Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant card

Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant are giants on and off the court. The 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs card featuring them set a benchmark in the world of sports memorabilia.Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary revealed himself as one of the buyers of the record-breaking card on Monday. He shared that he bought the card because he believed it wouldn’t be available for sale ever in his lifetime.“I don’t think this piece will come to market again during my lifetime,&quot; O'Leary said, via CNBC. &quot;I’m very proud to own it. I’ve been looking at this asset class now for three years. It’s an extraordinary return.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe card sold for $12.932 million at a Heritage Auctions event. It was bought by O'Leary, along with business partners Matt Allen and Paul Warshaw.The card features game-worn jersey patches and signatures from both NBA legends. The sale surpassed the previous record of $12.6 million set by a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card.The card’s sale coincided with what would have been Bryant’s 47th birthday., which added sentimental value to its historic price.Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s practice habit inspires NFL coachMichael Jordan and Kobe Bryant exhibited winning mentalities throughout their careers. It all began with their habits in practice which inspired many, including Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer.&quot;I remember Michael Jordan talking about practice all the time,&quot; Schottenheimer said on Aug. 11, via Bleacher Report. &quot;If you practice the right way, and then Kobe adopted it. You practice the right way and games are easy. So we can’t simulate a real game out here like basketball can, because we can’t tackle and things like that, but you can push it and you can get to the edge.&quot;The NBA legends are always mentioned in conversations about the league’s greatest of all time. Jordan's fans use his six league championships, six Finals MVPs and five regular-season MVPs to make his case. Meanwhile, Bryant's five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs and one regular-season MVP are equally impressive.They both transcended the game and inspired countless fans, fellow players and other athletes globally.