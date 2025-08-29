Jonas Valanciunas stats: How did Lithuanian star perform against Montenegro in EuroBasket clash? (Aug 29)

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 29, 2025 15:50 GMT
Jonas Valanciunas stats: How did Lithuanian star perform against Montenegro in EuroBasket clash? (Aug 29) (image credit: x/eurobasket)

Jonas Valanciunas helped Lithuania win its second Group A EuroBasket tournament game against Montenegro on Friday 94-67. The Denver Nuggets center recorded 19 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Additionally, Valanciunas shot 5 of 5 (100%) from 2-point range and 3 of 4 (65%) from beyond the arc. His teammate, Rokas Jokubaitis, had 21 points, one rebound and 12 assists, while Arnas Velicka and Marek Blazevic contributed 10 points each.

Lithuania dominated with 55.4% shooting, 27 rebounds, 17 steals and only 11 turnovers. Meanwhile, Montenegro shot 37.7%, along with 42 rebounds and five steals, but committed 26 turnovers.

In his team's opening game versus Great Britain on Wednesday, Valanciunas posted a near double-double: 18 points and nine rebounds on 7 of 13 shooting.

Azuolas Tubelis made his EuroBasket debut and impressed with 17 points on 8 of 10 shooting, seven rebounds and a game-high +21 efficiency rating.

What’s next for Jonas Valanciunas at EuroBasket 2025?

Jonas Valanciunas has been on fire for Lithuania. He is leading his team in points and rebounds per game, averaging 19.0 and 9.0.

Last season, he split time between the Washington Wizards (49 games) and the Sacramento Kings (32 games). He averaged 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.8 minutes per game. He was acquired by the Nuggets in exchange for Dario Saric during the offseason trade.

Former Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas (17) runs down the court during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Lithuania is one of the favorites to advance to the next round, and is also expected to have a deep run in the tournament.

Next up for Lithuania is a matchup against Germany. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, followed by a game against Finland on Monday.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Quick Links

