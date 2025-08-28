Luka Doncic stats: How did Slovenian star fare in EuroBasket opener vs Poland? (Aug 28)

Luka Doncic and Slovenia opened their FIBA EuroBasket 2025 campaign against Poland on Thursday at Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland.Poland hosts Group D, in which Slovenia is part. The next stage, the knockout round, is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 in Latvia.On Thursday's EuroBasket opener, Doncic played all but five seconds in the first quarter. He scored 14 points on 3-for-4 shooting (1-for-2 from 3-point range). Doncic also had an assist, a steal, two blocks and two turnovers. He went perfect from the free-throw line in seven attempts. Slovenia trailed 29-25 after the opening quarter.In the second quarter, Doncic added three points, two rebounds and two assists in six minutes. At halftime, Doncic already had 17 points, two rebounds and three assists on 4-for-8 shooting, including 2-for-6 from 3-point range.Luka Doncic's statsPlayerMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-Luka Doncic16:20174/8(50%)2/2(100%)2/6(33%)7/7(100%)23122-1Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka visit Luka Doncic amid EuroBasket preparationsOn Wednesday, LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka traveled to Poland to visit Luka Doncic. The Basketball Federation of Slovenia posted on its social media accounts that Buss and Pelinka attended Slovenia's final practice ahead of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025.&quot;We got a special visit in Poland 💜,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a press conference later that day, Doncic expressed his appreciation to the Lakers brass.&quot;It means a lot,&quot; Doncic said. &quot;It’s a long flight. I think it’s like 11-12 hours. So it means a lot, you know, for them just to be here to support me. We had a good lunch today, so it was great to see them.&quot;Luka Doncic and Slovenia continue their EuroBasket campaign with a game on Friday against 2024 Olympic silver medalist France. After that, they will face Belgium, Iceland and Israel.This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.