"How do you know that?": Streamer hilariously questions Michael Porter Jr. over his claim about Sophie Rain and OnlyF*ns' secret strategy

Michael Porter Jr. has been a regular on livestreams and podcasts since joining the Brooklyn Nets. On Friday, he appeared on PlaqueBoyMax’s stream, where he was jokingly pressed about his comments regarding Sophie Rain and OnlyF*ns’ secret strategy.A fan on X (formerly Twitter) posted a clip from the stream, where PlaqueBoyMax asked Michael Porter for his thoughts on Rain making $50 million a year. MPJ didn't hold back his thoughts as he offered his honest opinion on the subject.&quot;I mean, to me, it's kinda lame that dudes are giving her 50M's bro, and it's dudes who probably got wives and kids, and they are over there in their little room being weird to me. That's wild,&quot; MPJ said.Continuing on the subject, he claimed about Sophie Rain and OnlyF*ns' secret strategy:&quot;I see something like she made 80-some M's in the past year or two. That's crazy, and the thing about that bro is like these girls are OnlyF*ns they aren't even the ones typing going back and forth with these dudes. They're probably talking to some dude in the Philippines,&quot; he continued.However, his claim was hilariously questioned by the streamer.&quot;Wait, how do you know that?,&quot; he queried.The forward quickly responded, trying to save face by explaining that he had seen an interview on the topic.&quot;Ni**a, that's a known fact, and I watched an interview of someone who runs one of those Onlyf*ns agencies, and they hire a bunch of dudes to run those accounts.&quot;Despite giving a detailed take on OnlyF*ns and its supposed strategies, MPJ later admitted that he has never used the platform.Michael Porter Jr. makes controversial dating confession with Andrew TateMichael Porter Jr. has shown a candid side this offseason, speaking on different topics on shows and podcasts. On the One Night With Steiny podcast on Friday, the forward stirred controversy by sharing dating advice that referenced Andrew Tate.&quot;I'm not saying I'm a misogynist or anything, but I'll throw on some Andrew Tate and see how they react. .. I'll bring up, like, conversations and play devil's advocate just to see how this girl, like, thinks about certain things,&quot; he said.Despite the statement earning severe backlash, Porter has stuck to his guns, claiming that those against his views can unfollow him on social media.