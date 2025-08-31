  • home icon
Luka Doncic admits losing temper after gut-wrenching loss as Slovenia stay desperate for EuroBasket win

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 31, 2025 01:43 GMT
Luka Doncic admits losing temper after gut-wrenching loss as Slovenia stay desperate for EuroBasket win. (Photo: GETTY)

Luka Doncic had a dominant performance for Slovenia on Saturday, but they still failed to beat France in the 2025 EuroBasket preliminary round. Doncic liked what he saw from his teammates despite losing his temper at times during the game. They remain desperate to get in the win column for Group D.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Doncic was happy with the team's performance in the 103-95 defeat in Poland. He just wants to get the best out of his teammates, so he'll be animated at times. It's his way of helping and motivating the team, and he doesn't see it as a bad thing.

"Boys did a good job," Doncic said, according to Siol.net. "Everyone who stepped on the pitch gave their all. Like I said, France is a great team. Unfortunately, we lost, but now we have to learn something from this defeat.
The LA Lakers superstar added:

"I know I lose my temper sometimes, but I try to help the team. I do it all out of good will. No one wants anything bad, and I think we are getting better every day."
Luka Doncic finished the game with 39 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals on 8-for-20 shooting, including 4-for-10 from beyond the arc. He did half of his damage from the free-throw line, making 19 of his 20 attempts.

However, it wasn't enough, as France was just too deep despite not having Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert. Sylvain Francisco came off the bench and scored a team-high 32 points, plus seven rebounds and four assists.

It was France's second unit that did the damage, with Alex Sarr contributing 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Zaccharie Risacher added 12 points, while Bilal Coulibaly was the only starter in double figures at 13 points.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia have 3 games left in the preliminary round

Luka Doncic and Slovenia have 3 games left in the preliminary round. (Photo: GETTY)

Slovenia began their EuroBasket campaign with a 105-95 loss to hosts Poland, with Luka Doncic dropping 34 points, four rebounds, nine rebounds, five steals and two blocks. They followed it with another loss, which means they must win their next three games to have a chance at qualifying for the knockout round.

Doncic and company face Belgium on Sunday, then Iceland on Sept. 2 and conclude the group stage against Israel on Sept. 4. The top four teams in Group 2 qualify for the Round of 16.

