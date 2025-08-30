  • home icon
  • "Stop playing": $40M former NBA star makes light of NFL hitting Shilo Sanders with hefty $4,669 fine after punching rival

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 30, 2025 22:18 GMT
$40M former NBA star makes light of NFL hitting Shilo Sanders with hefty $4,669 fine after punching rival

Former NBA star Steve Francis chimed in on Shilo Sanders being fined by the NFL after an incident during Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason finale last week. The NFL announced Saturday that Sanders has a $4,669 fine for punching Buffalo Bills TE Zach Davidson.

Francis, who has a net worth of $40 million per Celebrity Net Worth, commented on Sports Illustrated's Instagram post on Saturday. The post highlighted that Sanders' fine is more than his guaranteed $1,572 with the Buccaneers.

"I got that on the house stop playing. Big Dawg #3," Francis wrote.
Steve Francis' comment on Sports Illustrated's post (Credits: Instagram/@sportsillustrated)
"Shilo Sanders will have to pay up for his punch with the Bucs," the post's caption read.
This is a developing story.

