Rockets legend Steve Francis drops 2-word reaction to Coach Prime's motivational message amid NFL rumors

Houston Rockets legend Steve Francis reacted to the motivational words former NFL star and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shared on social media. The coach shared a screenshot of his own tweet aiming to motivate not only athletes but people in general to take control of their decisions to have a better life.

"We're where we are is because of Hard work, focus, sacrifices & commitment or Laziness, complacency, blame & dysfunction. Regardless of your location good or bad, it's YOU! Stop right now & take responsibility of YOUR LIFE! It's YOU. Your ISSUE IS-YOU! 2025=CHANGE #CoachPrime" the two-time Super Bowl champion tweeted on Thursday.

He added a similar message to the caption of the Instagram post, insisting that people are responsible for their life decisions and that they have the power to change things:

"Your Location is all on you, good or bad! Your ISSUES IS-YOU! Take time to evaluate YOURSELF & let’s keep soaring or let’s get it right. It’s 2025 our clocks are ticking," Sanders wrote.

Steve Francis was among the people who reacted to Coach Prime's post, writing a two-word message:

"GM coach," Francis commented.

Steve Francis' comment

It's unclear if this is the former guard showing his support to Sanders as a potential NFL head coach, a job he's been linked with ever since he started coaching in college. He's been linked with the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Sanders was always more than an athlete and now is more than a coach, as Francis stated.

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur could take a page from Steve Francis' book in the 2025 NFL Draft

This might not be the last time Steve Francis and Deion Sanders are mentioned in the same sentence. Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders is set to enter the NFL draft but could force a move elsewhere if he doesn't like the team that picks him.

This happened in 1999 when the Vancouver Grizzlies selected Francis with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft. He visited Chicago and Charlotte (holders of the No. 1 and No. 3 overall pick) ahead of the draft before publicly announcing he had no desire to play for the Grizzlies.

Instead, he was traded to the Houston Rockets where he became a three-time NBA All-Star.

