"Dodged a massive bullet": Fans react as Dawn Staley reveals Knicks nearly lured her away from South Carolina with historic coaching opportunity

In the current landscape of basketball, Dawn Staley is widely revered as one of the game's top coaches. Upon revealing that she nearly made the jump to the NBA, fans online weighed in on what would have been a historic career move.While appearing on Candace Parker's &quot;Post Moves&quot; podcast, Staley was asked about the idea of coaching in the pros. She's established herself as an all-time great at the college level, posting a 647-190 record and winning three national championships.Dawn Staley gave Parker an honest answer, admitting that she interviewed for the New York Knicks' coaching vacancy. She also stated that if they'd offered her the job, she would have accepted and left South Carolina.Not long after the clip hit social media did fans start weighing in with their thoughts.M @vindicated4LLINKshe definitely didn’t shoot herself in the foot! actually most likely dodged a massive bullet or two working for a franchise that would vehemently + ruthlessly defend and prop her up. NBA media apparatus + fans are ruthlessly misogynisticfunny_memes619 @Funny_memes619LINK@PostMovesShow @aa_boston @Candace_Parker The NY Knicks had no intention of hiring Dawn Staley as their head coach. They played in her face when they put her through that interview..... @propjoe757LINK@PostMovesShow @aa_boston @Candace_Parker I truly believe that Dawn Staley would be a better professional coach than a college coach. She’s great as a college coach but I think with professionals it would be even better.Cam @SportsCam52LINKCoach Staley is such a goat and a leader. Love her being honest on this. This is one thing I love about podcasts because that’s not something you’d typically hear on a studio show.John Blaze @yeathatTerrenceLINKWAIT, THE KNICKS REALLY DID INTERVIEW DAWN AND THEY PASSED ?!?Brandon Pope TV @BpopeTVLINKCan you imagine Dawn Staley on the Knicks sidelines!? Take me to this alternate universeHiring Staley would have been a big move for the Knicks for multiple reasons. Not only is she one of the most respected coaches in the game right now, but bringing her in would have made history. Staley would be facing an immense amount of pressure as the first female coach in the NBA, let alone doing so in one of the world's biggest sports markets with a roster loaded with championship aspirations.In the end, the Knicks settled on longtime coach Mike Brown as Tom Thibodeau's successor. Kevin Durant's brother weighs in on idea of Dawn Staley coaching the Knicks Given her reputation in the sport, many believe Dawn Staley has what it takes to be a head coach in the NBA. However, there are some pretty loud naysayers of such a scenario. One of them being Kevin Durant's brother.Tony Durant was found in the comments of a post reporting the news, sounding off on the idea of the Knicks hiring Staley. The Houston Rockets star's brother doesn't believe that men would willingly play for a female head coach.Tony Durant comment&quot;aye younggggggg she gon have 6 ppl on the roster n****z ain't playing for no woman man lol,&quot; Durant wrote. &quot;as great of a coach she is no sir stay in college and don't leave lmaooo&quot;Tony Durant commentSeeing that she did not land the job, Staley will be heading back to South Carolina this season to possibly add another title to her resumé. That said, based on her remarks, it seems as though she's open to the idea of possibly being the NBA's first female head coach.