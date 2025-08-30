"This is why it was important to beat France in Paris": Draymond Green comes to Luka Doncic's defense with savage take on Sylvain Francisco

Draymond Green defended Luka Doncic with a savage dig at French international Sylvain Francisco after France beat Slovenia 103-95 in a group stage game of the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.Slovenia put up a tough fight against France but fell short in the end. In the final moments of the game, Doncic shared a hug with Francisco. The two players embraced in respect, but when the Lakers star walked away, the French international rushed to score an open layup.The video of the incident between Doncic and Francisco went viral on social media. IDraymond Green on threads dropped in the post's comments to roast the French Men's National Basketball team.&quot;This is why it was important to beat France in Paris! Go USA,&quot; Green commented. Post by @money23green View on ThreadsLast year at the Paris Olympics, the USA Men's National Basketball Team faced France's Men's National Basketball Team in the tournament's gold medal game.France, led by Victor Wembanyama, put up a strong fight in that game. However, they fell short against the trio of LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. Team USA secured an 87-98 win and returned home as Olympic gold medalists.Draymond Green gets real on Luka Doncic's transformationLuka Doncic made headlines last month after he showed off his transformed physique in his contract extension press conference. The Lakers star looked slimmer and leaner.Pictures of Doncic's transformation went viral on social media. On Jul. 31, Draymond Green expressed his thoughts on the Lakers star on Threads.&quot;Luka is looking like rookie Luka all over again. The trade has created that hunger again it seems,&quot; Green wrote.BasketNews @BasketNews_comLINKDraymond Green is hopping on that SLIM LUKA DONCIC hype train 🤩🇸🇮Doncic's trade to LA was arguably the biggest the league has seen in decades. The Lakers star's transformation is the biggest example of his dedication to his new team. While Draymond Green is appreciative of Doncic's transformation, he should prepare to face him in the Warriors' season-opening game on Oct. 21.