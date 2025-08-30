France vs Slovenia Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 30 | 2025 EuroBasket

Luka Doncic's Slovenia took on France in Friday's marquee 2025 EuroBasket matchup. Doncic and Co. suffered a brutal 105-95 loss in their opener against Poland despite the superstar's 34-point game. Meanwhile, France, one of the favorites, stormed past Belgium with a 92-64 result.

Friday's game began with both teams looking to attack the rim and overwhelm each other with their physicality. It was a neck-and-neck contest as they stayed within a possession through the first quarter. Doncic had a hot start with 15 points and three assists, giving the Slovenians a 30-28 lead after the first 10 minutes.

Slovenia didn't let go of its advantage in the second quarter despite keeping Doncic on the bench for the first four minutes, even taking a five-point lead at one point. However, Sylvian Francisco kept the French in the hunt with his uber-efficient play. He tied the game 40-40 with 4:10 left after scoring his 11th point.

However, Luka Doncic took over the game again. He scored eight points in the final 1:20 minutes, giving Slovenia a seven-point lead at halftime (54-47). He finished the half with 24 points and six assists, while no other teammate of his scored in double digits.

On the other hand, Bilal Coulibaly joined Sylvian Francisco in double digits, scoring 10, entering the break.

Here's the box score as of second quarter:

France vs Slovenia Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 30

France Player Stats and Box Score

Player Points FG 3-FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Sylva in FRANCIS CO 11 4/7

(57%) 1/4

(25%) 2/2

(100%) 3 4 1 1 4 El ie OKO BO 3 1/5

(20%) 0/1

(0%) 1/2

(50%) 2 1 5 Nad ir HI FI 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 2 1 Timot he LUWAWU-CABARR OT 2 0/2

(0%) 0/2

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 1 1 -7 Guersch on YABUSELE * 3 1/3

(33%) 0/2

(0%) 1/2

(50%) 5 1 2 2 1 -5 Isa ia CORDINIER * 3 1/2

(50%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 2 1 -10 Th eo MALEDON * 0 0/2

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 2 1 -8 Mouhammad ou JAITEH * 2 1/1

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 -5 Zacchar ie RISACH ER 6 2/2

(100%) 2/2

(100%) /

(%) 2 3 Jayl en HOA RD 4 1/2

(50%) 0/1

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 1 1 1 3 Alexand re SA RR 3 1/2

(50%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 2 1 -1 Bil al COULIBALY * 10 4/6

(67%) 1/3

(33%) 1/1

(100%) 1 1 2 1 0

Slovenia Player Stats and Box Score

Player Points FG 3-FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK BOX SCORE Mart in KRAMPE LJ 6 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 4/4

(100%) 1 3 1 -1 Ma rk PADJ EN /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Aleks ej NIKOLIC * 2 1/1

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 2 1 4 Klem en PREPEL IC 7 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 5/7

(71%) 1 1 14 E do MURIC * 8 3/3

(100%) 2/2

(100%) /

(%) 5 2 1 3 R ok RADOV IC 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 4 Robe rt JURKOV IC 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 2 -1 Greg or HROVAT * 4 1/3

(33%) 0/1

(0%) 2/2

(100%) 2 1 -4 Lu ka SCU KA /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) Al en OMIC * 3 1/3

(33%) /

(%) 1/4

(25%) 4 9 Le on STERG AR 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 4 Lu ka DONCIC * 24 4/9

(44%) 3/6

(50%) 13/14

(93%) 4 6 2 3 1 3

