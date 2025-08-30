France vs Slovenia Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 30 | 2025 EuroBasket
Luka Doncic's Slovenia took on France in Friday's marquee 2025 EuroBasket matchup. Doncic and Co. suffered a brutal 105-95 loss in their opener against Poland despite the superstar's 34-point game. Meanwhile, France, one of the favorites, stormed past Belgium with a 92-64 result.
Friday's game began with both teams looking to attack the rim and overwhelm each other with their physicality. It was a neck-and-neck contest as they stayed within a possession through the first quarter. Doncic had a hot start with 15 points and three assists, giving the Slovenians a 30-28 lead after the first 10 minutes.
Slovenia didn't let go of its advantage in the second quarter despite keeping Doncic on the bench for the first four minutes, even taking a five-point lead at one point. However, Sylvian Francisco kept the French in the hunt with his uber-efficient play. He tied the game 40-40 with 4:10 left after scoring his 11th point.
However, Luka Doncic took over the game again. He scored eight points in the final 1:20 minutes, giving Slovenia a seven-point lead at halftime (54-47). He finished the half with 24 points and six assists, while no other teammate of his scored in double digits.
On the other hand, Bilal Coulibaly joined Sylvian Francisco in double digits, scoring 10, entering the break.
Here's the box score as of second quarter:
France vs Slovenia Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 30
France Player Stats and Box Score
Player
Points
FG
3-FG
FT
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
BOX SCORE
Sylvain FRANCISCO
11
4/7 (57%)
1/4 (25%)
2/2 (100%)
3
4
1
1
4
Elie OKOBO
3
1/5 (20%)
0/1 (0%)
1/2 (50%)
2
1
5
Nadir HIFI
0
0/1 (0%)
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
2
1
Timothe LUWAWU-CABARROT
2
0/2 (0%)
0/2 (0%)
2/2 (100%)
1
1
-7
Guerschon YABUSELE *
3
1/3 (33%)
0/2 (0%)
1/2 (50%)
5
1
2
2
1
-5
Isaia CORDINIER *
3
1/2 (50%)
1/2 (50%)
/ (%)
2
1
-10
Theo MALEDON *
0
0/2 (0%)
0/1 (0%)
/ (%)
2
1
-8
Mouhammadou JAITEH *
2
1/1 (100%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
1
2
-5
Zaccharie RISACHER
6
2/2 (100%)
2/2 (100%)
/ (%)
2
3
Jaylen HOARD
4
1/2 (50%)
0/1 (0%)
2/2 (100%)
1
1
1
3
Alexandre SARR
3
1/2 (50%)
1/2 (50%)
/ (%)
1
2
1
-1
Bilal COULIBALY *
10
4/6 (67%)
1/3 (33%)
1/1 (100%)
1
1
2
1
0
Slovenia Player Stats and Box Score
Player
Points
FG
3-FG
FT
REB
AST
PF
TO
STL
BLK
BOX SCORE
Martin KRAMPELJ
6
1/2 (50%)
/ (%)
4/4 (100%)
1
3
1
-1
Mark PADJEN
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
Aleksej NIKOLIC *
2
1/1 (100%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
1
1
2
1
4
Klemen PREPELIC
7
1/2 (50%)
/ (%)
5/7 (71%)
1
1
14
Edo MURIC *
8
3/3 (100%)
2/2 (100%)
/ (%)
5
2
1
3
Rok RADOVIC
0
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
4
Robert JURKOVIC
0
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
2
-1
Gregor HROVAT *
4
1/3 (33%)
0/1 (0%)
2/2 (100%)
2
1
-4
Luka SCUKA
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
Alen OMIC *
3
1/3 (33%)
/ (%)
1/4 (25%)
4
9
Leon STERGAR
0
/ (%)
/ (%)
/ (%)
4
Luka DONCIC *
24
4/9 (44%)
3/6 (50%)
13/14 (93%)
4
6
2
3
1
3
About the author
Arhaan Raje
Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.
Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.
Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.
Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.
He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.
Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.