LeBron James hyped as Ohio State ruins Arch Manning comeback attempt

LeBron James was thrilled with Ohio State's big win against Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The Lakers star shared a video and a graphic on social media following his hometown team's triumph.His first Instagram story featured a video in which James shows the game on his television set. He zooms the camera in and out to express his excitement for the matchup. After the game, the Lakers' superstar shared a graphic, featuring the game's final scoreline (14-7).LeBron James gets hyped for Ohio State vs Texas game. (Credits: @kingjames/Instagram)LeBron Jams has always been a big football fan, and he doesn't shy away from expressing his love for the game. In 2021, the Lakers star considered playing in the NFL during the NBA lockout.He had said that he was certain to make the cut for an NFL team as a tight end or a wide receiver, given his size and athleticism. However, James stuck with playing basketball.His love for football, though, never faded away. Before Ohio State's game against Texas, the Lakers star sent custom gifts for the entire Ohio State team. He shared a picture of the gifts on his Instagram story on Friday, accompanied by his thoughts in the caption.&quot;Yessir!! Just a couple of days before the Champs head back out there! Had to make sure they go out in style beforehand,&quot; he wrote.James shows off custom gifts for Ohio State. (Credits: @kingjames/IG)LeBron James is enjoying his last precious weeks of the offseason before he checks in for the Lakers' preseason training camp.Fans react to LeBron James' setup for watching footballThe video LeBron James shared on his Instagram story on Saturday revealed the Lakers star's setup for watching football. The arrangement featured James' four NBA championships, with his Paris Olympics gold medal placed right below the television set. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNBA on ESPN's Instagram account shared a picture of the setup, and fans flooded the post's comments section with their opinions.&quot;dope setup but he could do a lil better with those screens lol its 2025,&quot; one fan said.&quot;One of those needs to be covered with BUBBLE wrap,&quot; another fan said.&quot;That’s funny he counts the bubble as a win?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,&quot; another fan said.Another set of fans was left confused with James having the championships in his home.&quot;Wait so how all these players got trophies in the crib?&quot; one fan asked.&quot;this a real question.. did they make like a copy of the trophies for him? cause obviously they have the trophies at the facilities right?&quot; another fan said.Fans comment on LeBron James' setup. (Credits: @nbaonespn/IG)Next season, LeBron James will enter his 23rd season in the league. He will become the first player in the league's history to play for more than 22 seasons.