"Outrageously good": Fans left in awe after Nikola Jokic 'bends space and time' to produce stunning behind-the-back pass at EuroBasket opener

Nikola Jokic made a stunning behind-the-back pass during the opening stages of Serbia's EuroBasket 2025 opener against Estonia to take a 5-0 lead. Fans on social media responded to the stellar move from the Denver Nuggets center. One fan on X wrote that the pass seemed to defy the laws of physics.
“BENDING SPACE AND TIME”
Another fan described the pass:
“Outrageously good”
Other fans loved the pass:
“Unbelievable”
“Art Genius These are the words that come to mind.”
“Nikola doing Jokić type things at EuroBasket!”
Jokic recorded 23 points, 19 rebounds and four assists, leading Serbia to a 76–66 win against Greece on Aug. 9 as part of their preparations for the tournament. Serbia went undefeated in their EuroBasket preparation slate (6–0), averaging 101.2 points per game.
Serbia enters EuroBasket 2025 as the clear favorites, with Jokic serving as the cornerstone, alongside Bogdan Bogdanović and Nikola Jović.
