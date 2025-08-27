"Outrageously good": Fans left in awe after Nikola Jokic 'bends space and time' to produce stunning behind-the-back pass at EuroBasket opener

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 27, 2025 19:18 GMT
Srbija v Slovenija - Basketball Friendly - Source: Getty
Fans left in awe after Nikola Jokic 'bends space and time' to produce stunning behind-the-back pass at EuroBasket opener - Source: Getty

Nikola Jokic made a stunning behind-the-back pass during the opening stages of Serbia's EuroBasket 2025 opener against Estonia to take a 5-0 lead. Fans on social media responded to the stellar move from the Denver Nuggets center. One fan on X wrote that the pass seemed to defy the laws of physics.

Ad
“BENDING SPACE AND TIME”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Another fan described the pass:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Outrageously good”
Ad

Other fans loved the pass:

“Unbelievable”
Ad
“Art Genius These are the words that come to mind.”
Ad
“Nikola doing Jokić type things at EuroBasket!”
Ad

Jokic recorded 23 points, 19 rebounds and four assists, leading Serbia to a 76–66 win against Greece on Aug. 9 as part of their preparations for the tournament. Serbia went undefeated in their EuroBasket preparation slate (6–0), averaging 101.2 points per game.

Serbia enters EuroBasket 2025 as the clear favorites, with Jokic serving as the cornerstone, alongside Bogdan Bogdanović and Nikola Jović.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications