Giannis Antetokounmpo stats: How did Greek star score in EuroBasket opener vs Italy? (Aug 28)

The Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece opened its FIBA EuroBasket 2025 campaign against Italy on Thursday at Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center in Limassol, Cyprus.
Greece and Italy are part of Group C, where the group stage is hosted by Cyprus.
On Thursday, Antetokounmpo played nearly eight minutes in the opening quarter. He had eight points and three rebounds on 4-for-6 shooting. He also committed two turnovers. Greece had a 22-12 lead over Italy after the first 10 minutes.
In the second quarter, Antetokounmpo added six points, a rebound, an assist and a turnover in over eight minutes. At halftime, the two-time NBA MVP had 14 points and four rebounds on 7-for-10 shooting. Italy outscored Greece 20-14 in the second period, but Greece held a 36-32 lead at the break.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
