Giannis Antetokounmpo stats: How did Greek star score in EuroBasket opener vs Italy? (Aug 28)

The Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece opened its FIBA EuroBasket 2025 campaign against Italy on Thursday at Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center in Limassol, Cyprus.

Ad

Greece and Italy are part of Group C, where the group stage is hosted by Cyprus.

On Thursday, Antetokounmpo played nearly eight minutes in the opening quarter. He had eight points and three rebounds on 4-for-6 shooting. He also committed two turnovers. Greece had a 22-12 lead over Italy after the first 10 minutes.

In the second quarter, Antetokounmpo added six points, a rebound, an assist and a turnover in over eight minutes. At halftime, the two-time NBA MVP had 14 points and four rebounds on 7-for-10 shooting. Italy outscored Greece 20-14 in the second period, but Greece held a 36-32 lead at the break.

Ad

Trending

Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats

Player MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 15:46 14 7/10

(70%) 7/10

(70%) /

(%) /

(%) 4 1 2 3 -2

Ad

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More