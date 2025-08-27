Serbia vs Estonia Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 27 | FIBA EuroBasket 2025

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 27, 2025 18:38 GMT
Olympics: Basketball-Men Finals - Bronze Medal Game - Source: Imagn
Serbia vs Estonia Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 27 | FIBA EuroBasket 2025 (Image source: Imagn)

The FIBA EuroBasket 2025 tipped off with a game between Group A's Serbia and Estonia on Wednesday at Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

Serbia, the favorites to win the competition, scored the first nine points of the game. They led 32-12 at the end of the opening quarter. Nikola Jovic scored 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

Serbia vs. Estonia player stats and box score

Serbia

#PlayersMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-
3Filip PETRUSEV *8:5373/4
(75%)		2/3
(67%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		18
5Nikola JOVIC *7:41124/6
(67%)		2/3
(67%)		2/3
(67%)		2/2
(100%)		21116
7Bogdan BOGDANOVIC *7:4121/1
(100%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		1316
9Vanja MARINKOVIC2:190/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		4
11Tristan VUKCEVIC1:0700/1
(0%)		/
(%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		112
13Ognjen DOBRIC2:190/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		14
15Nikola JOKIC *7:4121/1
(100%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		12116
22Vasilije MICIC0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
23Marko GUDURIC0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
24Stefan JOVIC2:1942/2
(100%)		2/2
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		4
30Aleksa AVRAMOVIC *7:4151/3
(33%)		/
(%)		1/3
(33%)		2/2
(100%)		32216
33Nikola MILUTINOV2:190/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		14
Estonia

#PlayersMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-
0Henri DRELL *5:4400/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		112-12
1Mart ROSENTHAL2:1900/1
(0%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		11-4
2Sander RAIESTE6:3500/2
(0%)		/
(%)		0/2
(0%)		/
(%)		1-12
3Kaspar TREIER5:1031/2
(50%)		/
(%)		1/2
(50%)		/
(%)		11-10
7Mikk JURKATAMM0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
9Matthias TASS *10:000/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		21-20
11Siim-Sander VENE0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
13Kregor HERMET0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
21Janari JOESAAR *4:5000/1
(0%)		/
(%)		0/1
(0%)		/
(%)		11-10
25Joonas RIISMAA0:00/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		/
(%)
34Artur KONONTSUK *7:4162/3
(67%)		/
(%)		2/3
(67%)		/
(%)		1-16
77Kristian KULLAMAE *7:4131/3
(33%)		/
(%)		1/3
(33%)		/
(%)		113-16
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
