Serbia vs Estonia Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 27 | FIBA EuroBasket 2025

The FIBA EuroBasket 2025 tipped off with a game between Group A's Serbia and Estonia on Wednesday at Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

Ad

Serbia, the favorites to win the competition, scored the first nine points of the game. They led 32-12 at the end of the opening quarter. Nikola Jovic scored 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Serbia vs. Estonia player stats and box score

Serbia

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- 3 Fil ip PETRUSEV * 8:53 7 3/4

(75%) 2/3

(67%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) 18 5 Niko la JOVIC * 7:41 12 4/6

(67%) 2/3

(67%) 2/3

(67%) 2/2

(100%) 2 1 1 16 7 Bogd an BOGDANOVIC * 7:41 2 1/1

(100%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 3 16 9 Van ja MARINKOV IC 2:19 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 4 11 Trist an VUKCEV IC 1:07 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 2 13 Ognj en DOBR IC 2:19 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 4 15 Niko la JOKIC * 7:41 2 1/1

(100%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 1 16 22 Vasili je MIC IC 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 23 Mar ko GUDUR IC 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 24 Stef an JOV IC 2:19 4 2/2

(100%) 2/2

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 4 30 Alek sa AVRAMOVIC * 7:41 5 1/3

(33%) /

(%) 1/3

(33%) 2/2

(100%) 3 2 2 16 33 Niko la MILUTIN OV 2:19 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 4

Ad

Trending

Estonia

# Players MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- 0 Hen ri DRELL * 5:44 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 2 -12 1 Ma rt ROSENTH AL 2:19 0 0/1

(0%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 1 -4 2 Sand er RAIES TE 6:35 0 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 0/2

(0%) /

(%) 1 -12 3 Kasp ar TREI ER 5:10 3 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1/2

(50%) /

(%) 1 1 -10 7 Mi kk JURKATA MM 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 9 Matthi as TASS * 10:00 0 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 2 1 -20 11 Siim-Sand er VE NE 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 13 Kreg or HERM ET 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 21 Jana ri JOESAAR * 4:50 0 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 0/1

(0%) /

(%) 1 1 -10 25 Joon as RIISM AA 0:00 /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) /

(%) 34 Art ur KONONTSUK * 7:41 6 2/3

(67%) /

(%) 2/3

(67%) /

(%) 1 -16 77 Kristi an KULLAMAE * 7:41 3 1/3

(33%) /

(%) 1/3

(33%) /

(%) 1 1 3 -16

Ad

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More