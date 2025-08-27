The Nikola Jokic-led Serbia opened its FIBA EuroBasket 2025 campaign against Estonia on Wednesday at Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

In the first quarter, Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, had two points, one rebound and two assists in nearly eight minutes of action. Serbia raced to a 32-12 lead over Estonia at the end of the opening quarter.

Nikola Jokic' stats

Player MIN PTS FG 2PT FG 3PT FG FT REB AST PF TO STL BLK +/- Niko la JOKIC * 7:41 2 1/1

(100%) 1/1

(100%) /

(%) /

(%) 1 2 1 16

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

