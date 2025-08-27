Nikola Jokic stats today: How did Denver Nuggets star perform in EuroBasket 2025 opener vs Estonia? (Aug 27)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 27, 2025 18:45 GMT
Srbija v Slovenija - Basketball Friendly - Source: Getty
Srbija v Slovenija - Basketball Friendly - Source: Getty

The Nikola Jokic-led Serbia opened its FIBA EuroBasket 2025 campaign against Estonia on Wednesday at Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia.

In the first quarter, Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, had two points, one rebound and two assists in nearly eight minutes of action. Serbia raced to a 32-12 lead over Estonia at the end of the opening quarter.

Nikola Jokic' stats

PlayerMINPTSFG2PT FG3PT FGFTREBASTPFTOSTLBLK+/-
Nikola JOKIC *7:4121/1
(100%)		1/1
(100%)		/
(%)		/
(%)		12116
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
