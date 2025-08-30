"If he didn't do it, I would have": Mark Cuban reveals real reason behind Luka Doncic having his beer snatched by Michael Finley

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban gave his thoughts on the viral 2024 playoffs moment between Luka Doncic and Michael Finley. Doncic had been named the Western Conference finals MVP after leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, taking down the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.While celebrating in the tunnel, Doncic was seen standing next to his father, holding a beer in his hands. A clip showed Michael Finley entering the frame, removing the beer from Doncic’s hand and greeting his father before leaving.The clip went viral after the incident and resurfaced after the star guard was traded to the LA Lakers. Cuban was asked for his thoughts on the incident during an appearance on Friday’s episode of “The Arena” podcast.Cuban supported Finley, explaining what led to the incident before saying that he would’ve done the same thing.“I was standing right there, I was fine with it. It wasn’t because you don’t want him to drink it, there were just cameras everywhere,” Cuban said. “If he didn’t do it, I would have done it. … Nobody needs to know you’re drinking a beer. I thought Fin did the right thing.”Fans speculated the incident played a role in Luka Doncic’s trade, with reports suggesting the Mavericks were concerned about his long-term health. According to Cuban, this couldn’t be further from the truth, as he explained that Doncic had his beer snatched because he was set to speak to the media.Mark Cuban says he wouldn’t have traded Luka Doncic to the LA LakersContinuing his conversation with the hosts, Cuban also touched on the hardest part of transitioning from being a majority owner to now having a minority stake in the Mavericks.He answered, saying that not having the final call on personnel decisions has been the hardest part, citing the Luka Doncic trade.“Not making the final personnel decisions right. ‘Oh yeah, let’s trade one of the top three players in the NBA,’ right? I wouldn’t have done it,” Cuban said.But Cuban also saw the silver lining, acknowledging the Mavericks’ luck in landing the No. 1 pick and drafting Cooper Flagg, one of the top-rated prospects from the 2025 draft class.Kyrie Irving's injury should give Flagg more time to settle in and find his footing in the league. Once the roster is at full health, the Mavericks could have another winning team on their hands, further decreasing the sting of Doncic's trade.